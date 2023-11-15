All Voice Actors in Persona 5 Tactica & Cast List

As can be expected from a game in the Persona 5 sub-series, Tactica is filled with an all-star cast of voice actors that, based on reviews, do a fantastic job of bringing the Phantom Thieves to life. Here are all the voice actors involved in Persona 5 Tactica.
Every Persona 5 Voice Actor & Cast Member, Listed
Given that Tactica features so many familiar faces, it stands to reason that many of the original actors who starred in Persona 5 and the expanded version, Royal, would reprise their roles. Arguably, the biggest name in the cast is Matthew Mercer, who reprises his role as Yusuke Kitagawa. Mercer is widely recognized for co-creating the hit Dungeons & Dragons series, Critical Role, on which he serves as the beloved Dungeon Master.
Related: Persona 5 Tactica Reveals Full Story & Battle Gameplay Details
Mercer is joined by fellow Persona 5 alum Cherami Leigh, returning as Makoto Niijima. Outside of the hit RPG series, you’ll likely have heard her voice in Cyberpunk 2077, where she plays the female version of V, the game’s protagonist. Leigh also plays Sonia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Chloe in Pokémon, and Sora in Digimon Adventure: 2020.
Fans of the franchise will recognize that Carrie Keranen is back as Lavenza, a role she played in Persona 5, Persona 5 Royale, and Persona 5 Strikers, but for which she was uncredited. Keranen is also notable for playing Caroline and Justine, the Wardens of the Velvet Room, but it remains unknown (and seems unlikely) if the duo will return for Tactica.
Related: Every Playable Character in Persona 5 Tactica, Explained
Here’s the list of all the English voice actors in Persona 5 Tactica:
- Matthew Mercer – Yusuke Kitagawa
- Cherami Leigh – Makoto Niijima
- Xander Mobus – Ren Amamiya
- Erica Lindbeck – Futaba Sakura
- Robbie Daymond – Goro Akechi
- Erika Harlacher – Ann Takamaki
- Max Mittelman – Ryuji Sakamoto
- Laura Post – Kasumi Yoshizawa
- Cassandra Lee Morris – Morgana
- Leeanna Albanese – Erina
- MacLeod Andrews – Toshiro Kasukabe
- Xanthe Huynh – Haru Okumura
- Carrie Keranen – Lavenza
As for Persona 5 Tactica’s Japanese voice cast, the list is similarly stacked:
- Tomokazu Sugita – Yusuke Kitagawa
- Rina Sato – Makoto Niijima
- Jun Fukuyama – Ren Amamiya
- Aoi Yuuki – Futaba Sakura
- Souichirou Hoshi – Goro Akechi
- Nana Mizuki – Anna Takamaki
- Mamoru Miyano – Ryuji Sakamoto
- Sora Amamiya – Kasumi Yoshizawa
- Ikue Otani – Morgana
- Rie Takahashi – Erina
- Tomoake Maeno – Toshiro Kasukabe
- Haruka Tomatsu – Haru Okumura
- Aki Toyosaki – Lavenza
At the time of writing, ATLUS has yet to confirm any other additional voice actors that may be involved in Persona 5 Tactica. For more information about voice actors, check out the cast lists for Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3.