All Voice Actors in Persona 5 Tactica & Cast List

As can be expected from a game in the Persona 5 sub-series, Tactica is filled with an all-star cast of voice actors that, based on reviews, do a fantastic job of bringing the Phantom Thieves to life. Here are all the voice actors involved in Persona 5 Tactica.

Every Persona 5 Voice Actor & Cast Member, Listed

Given that Tactica features so many familiar faces, it stands to reason that many of the original actors who starred in Persona 5 and the expanded version, Royal, would reprise their roles. Arguably, the biggest name in the cast is Matthew Mercer, who reprises his role as Yusuke Kitagawa. Mercer is widely recognized for co-creating the hit Dungeons & Dragons series, Critical Role, on which he serves as the beloved Dungeon Master.

Mercer is joined by fellow Persona 5 alum Cherami Leigh, returning as Makoto Niijima. Outside of the hit RPG series, you’ll likely have heard her voice in Cyberpunk 2077, where she plays the female version of V, the game’s protagonist. Leigh also plays Sonia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Chloe in Pokémon, and Sora in Digimon Adventure: 2020.

Fans of the franchise will recognize that Carrie Keranen is back as Lavenza, a role she played in Persona 5, Persona 5 Royale, and Persona 5 Strikers, but for which she was uncredited. Keranen is also notable for playing Caroline and Justine, the Wardens of the Velvet Room, but it remains unknown (and seems unlikely) if the duo will return for Tactica.

Here’s the list of all the English voice actors in Persona 5 Tactica:

Matthew Mercer – Yusuke Kitagawa

Cherami Leigh – Makoto Niijima

Xander Mobus – Ren Amamiya

Erica Lindbeck – Futaba Sakura

Robbie Daymond – Goro Akechi

Erika Harlacher – Ann Takamaki

Max Mittelman – Ryuji Sakamoto

Laura Post – Kasumi Yoshizawa

Cassandra Lee Morris – Morgana

Leeanna Albanese – Erina

MacLeod Andrews – Toshiro Kasukabe

Xanthe Huynh – Haru Okumura

Carrie Keranen – Lavenza

As for Persona 5 Tactica’s Japanese voice cast, the list is similarly stacked:

Tomokazu Sugita – Yusuke Kitagawa

Rina Sato – Makoto Niijima

Jun Fukuyama – Ren Amamiya

Aoi Yuuki – Futaba Sakura

Souichirou Hoshi – Goro Akechi

Nana Mizuki – Anna Takamaki

Mamoru Miyano – Ryuji Sakamoto

Sora Amamiya – Kasumi Yoshizawa

Ikue Otani – Morgana

Rie Takahashi – Erina

Tomoake Maeno – Toshiro Kasukabe

Haruka Tomatsu – Haru Okumura

Aki Toyosaki – Lavenza

At the time of writing, ATLUS has yet to confirm any other additional voice actors that may be involved in Persona 5 Tactica. For more information about voice actors, check out the cast lists for Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3.