With the end of the Thunderbolts season of Marvel Snap, which gave us meta staples like Red Hulk, comes the A Blink in Time season. The season pass card – Blink – looks more powerful than every card released in the season before. Let’s take a look at the best Blink decks in Marvel Snap.

How Blink Works in Marvel Snap

Blink is a 5-power, 6-cost card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck.”

It’s pretty clear that, at least on paper, Blink has a lot of deck-building utility to her. If you, for example, played a Spider-Ham on turn 4 and only have The Infininaut left in your deck, playing Blink will swap the 1-cost, 1-power card out for a 6-cost, 20-power card.

She works incredibly well with high-cost, low-power cards like Jubilee and White Tiger, swapping them out for something more potent when activated.

Do note that if there is no higher-cost card in your deck, Blink will not activate, much like how Baron Zemo pulls nothing if the opponent’s deck is empty.

Best Blink Decks in Marvel Snap

Blink slots pretty well into archetypes with a handful of low-cost cards and plenty of high-cost cards. Two playstyles come to mind: Electro ramp and the current reigning champion of the meta, Annihilus, featuring Pixie. Let’s take a look at the former option first:

Nebula

Psylocke

Jeff!

Electro

Jubilee

White Tiger

Blink

Sandman

Doctor Doom

Odin

Red Hulk

Magneto

If you’ve played a ramp deck before, this list will look fairly familiar to you. The key to winning is to play Psylocke or Electro on turn 3 into a 5 drop – preferably Blink to get rid of that Electro downside and pull out a 5-cost card or Jubilee. The worst-case scenario with Blink here is pulling Odin into nothing, so keep that in mind if Odin is still in your deck when you play her. The main win condition is to drop Odin onto Doctor Doom, spreading out 30 power across the board, but White Tiger makes a great backup to that plan. Furthermore, Sandman provides some protection against flood-style decks that want to drop several cards on the final turn.

Here’s the Pixie/Annihilus list that’s both consistent and has high roll potential, perhaps made even more consistent with the inclusion of Blink:

The Hood

Spider-Ham

Iceman

Nico Minoru

Pixie

Jeff!

Mobius M. Mobius

Sentry

Annihilus

Blink

Lady Deathstrike

Red Hulk

The standard playline with this best Blink deck is to drop Pixie into Mobius M. Mobius in order to shuffle the costs of Marvel Snap your cards without raising them. This has the potential to allow you to drop a Sentry and Annihilus on the same turn or a surprise 1-cost Red Hulk to steal the game away. What Blink does here is allow you to take a look at what key piece is left in your deck – Sentry, Annihilus, Lady Deathstrike – and swap out one of the cheap 1-cost cards, especially if you did not get the Pixie combo off early in the game. It also allows you to pull Sentry into the far right lane, which he normally cannot be played into. Given the high power of this deck, expect it not to go away anytime.

Blink Counters in Marvel Snap

As with all On Reveal cards, a well-timed Cosmo can stop Blink in her tracks, but few decks run the furry space friend naturally. Otherwise, Blink is remarkably hard to counter because it’s difficult to predict what your opponent will swap out. The best bet is to counter the decks that Blink will find herself in; Shang-Chi will make short work of large cards pulled with her effect, Annihilus will toss back The Hood and The Void, and so on.

Who Is Blink?

Blink, also known as Clarice Ferguson, is a mutant usually associated with the X-Men and a distant descendant of one of the original mutants, Apocalypse. As her name and Marvel Snap ability suggest, Blink summons pink teleportation portals, allowing her to move both people and objects around at will. When her powers manifested, she refused to use them out of fear of hurting someone but eventually relented to save herself and fellow captured mutants from Phalanx, an extraterrestrial artificial intelligence.

Is Blink Worth Buying the Season Pass For?

Yes, Blink is definitely worth the season pass premium price of 9.99 USD, even without considering all the bonus goodies it provides. The two decklists I provided above are just scratching the surface of her ability, which is a lot like Jubilee and Iron Lad’s. She has the ability to make decks more consistent as they search for a key card while also forming her own archetypes – expect to see pro Marvel Snap players experiment with her further, and don’t be surprised if she shifts the meta in a new direction.

And those are the best Blink decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.

