All Voice Actors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may feature the return of some familiar faces, but there’s a whole new cast of characters, too. So, you might be wondering just who lent their voices and, sometimes, their motion capture performances to the game. If you want to know all the voice actors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, read on for the rundown on the cast.

A List of All Main Cast Voice Actors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The good news, if you played Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is that the returning characters are voiced by the same actors as in that game. It’s always a bit off-putting when a character’s voice actor changes between games, but at least it’s not as noticeable as when TV shows do that.

Cameron Monaghan is back as protagonist Cal Kestis, though that doesn’t mean the series will always be about him. In fact, we’d pay good money for a prequel when you play as Second Sister Trilla Suduri. But the future is unwritten and you never know what’s coming next.

Here are all the main English language voice actors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but beware of potential spoilers:

Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan

– Cameron Monaghan Dagan Gera – Cody Fern

– Cody Fern Greez Dritus – Daniel Roebuck

– Daniel Roebuck Cere Junda – Debra Wilson

– Debra Wilson Bode Akuna – Noshir Dalal

– Noshir Dalal Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev

– Tina Ivlev Santari Khri – Tracy Ifeachor

– Tracy Ifeachor Rayvis – DC Douglas

– DC Douglas The Ninth Sister Inquisitor – Misty Lee

– Misty Lee ZN-A4 (Zee) – Kendal Rae

– Kendal Rae Eno Cordova – Tony Amendola

– Tony Amendola Doma Dendra – Rebecca Wiscosky

– Rebecca Wiscosky Kata Akuna – Tajinae Turner

– Tajinae Turner Gabs – Britt Baron

– Britt Baron Turgle – Richard Horvitz

– Richard Horvitz Bravo – Russell Richardson

– Russell Richardson Caij Vanda – Verona Blue

– Verona Blue Mosey Cimarron – Eizabeth Frances

– Eizabeth Frances Commander Lank Denvik – Gideon Emery

– Gideon Emery Boba Fett – Temuera Morrison

– Temuera Morrison Darth Vader – Scott Lawrence

– Scott Lawrence MXNK-6 (Monk) – Chris Diamantopoulos

– Chris Diamantopoulos Ashe Javi – Andi Christensen

As for the non-English language versions, those keep the motion capture performances as expected but have different voice actors. So, that is all of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors cast you should know for the English release.