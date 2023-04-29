How to Switch Between One-sided and Two-sided Lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars: Jedi Survivor sees protagonist Cal Kestis taking on the Empire with a lightsaber, as you might expect. But he can also turn his weapon into a double saber. So you can go a bit Darth Maul, without the danger of getting chopped in half. Here is how to switch between one-sided and two-sided lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Use Stances to Switch Between One-sided and Two-sided Lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor

Cal has multiple lightsaber stances he can switch between. The further you progress through the game, the more stances you’ll unlock. You can equip two stances and switch between them using the controller or keyboard.

On a controller, left D-pad is stance 1, and right D-pad is stance 2. On a PC keyboard, unless you’ve remapped the keys, X is stance 1 and C is stance 2. You can swap your stances around at a meditation point or work bench, but by default you start with single-sided and two-sided stances equipped.

So When Can You Switch to a Two-sided Lightsaber?

It should be as easy as tapping C or right on the d-pad. But there’s a catch. You won’t be able to switch stance until you’re a short way into the opening Coruscant mission. The game will prompt you to switch stances, and from that point on you can switch at will. But up until that point, the game will not let you switch stances.

And that’s all you need to know about how to switch between one-sided and your two-bladed lightsaber style in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.