While in classic Harry Potter lore the wand chooses the wizard, in Hogwarts Legacy players will have the power to add considerable customization to the wand of their choice. With plenty of options to choose from, what are all the ways you can customize your wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can customize your wand in Hogwarts Legacy in four different ways, each with a variety of choices.

Ollivander’s wand shop is teeming with a number of possibilities that are sure to get you your dream wand, with customizable options like:

The Wand Style

Wood Type

The Wand Core

The Wand Handle

For wand style, players can choose between eight different options that alter the design and shape of their wand. In addition to these different models, each specific look is also available in three different colors:

Notched (warm brown, light brown, dusty pink)

Classic (grey, black, grey-brown)

Soft spiral (light brown, warm brown, black)

Spiral (ash brown, green-grey, dark brown),

Stalk (honey brown, dark brown, warm brown)

Ringed (dark brown, pale brown, buff)

Crooked spiral (dark grey, warm brown, pale brown)

Natural (grey, honey brown, warm brown)

There are a number of wood types, and each with its own story behind the wood. This is also the most customizable option in the game which includes wood types of all of the following:

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

You can change your wand’s length and flexibility here too.

Wand cores are another key factor utilizing either dragon heartstrings, phoenix feathers, or unicorn hair, each with their own mythologies and areas of lore intrigue. There are also numerous wand handles, some of which you could start with, others you’ll collect from completing side quests or solving puzzles throughout your journey.

Keep in mind that after you pick your wand, you will not be able to alter three of the four customization options after you finalize your choice at Ollivander’s. But while the wood, core, and style will remain the same throughout your playthrough, you will be able to change out the wand handle with upgrades you find along the way.

Also note, most of these customization options are purely for aesthetic purposes, and don’t really play a role in how your wand actually works or interacts with the wizarding world.

Now that you have your wand, it’s time to explore all that Hogwarts has to offer, as well as learn all the best spells to make your playthrough exciting! Since you just created that impressive customized wand, you may as well put it to good use!

And that’s all the wand customizations in Hogwarts Legacy.