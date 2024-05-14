All Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns Contra DLC

Vampire Survivors’ newest DLC adds a whole lotta guns based on iconic Contra weapons to your arsenal, but of course, a weapon’s true power lies in its evolution. Here are all the weapon evolutions in the Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC.

All Weapon Evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns

Vampire Survivors’ Operation Guns DLC adds 11 new base weapons to the game, each with its own evolution, bringing the total count of new weapons to 22. All of Operation Guns’ new Contra-based weapons require the new passive item, Weapon Power-Up, to evolve and most need to be paired with an additional passive item.

Below is a list of every new weapon in the Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC and how to evolve them:

Long Gun + Weapon Power-Up = Prototype A

Short Gun + Bracer + Weapon Power-Up = Prototype B

Spread Shot + Empty Tome + Weapon Power-Up = Prototype C

C-U-Laser + Tirajisu + Weapon Power-Up = Pronto Beam

Prism Lass + Wings + Weapon Power-Up = Time Warp

Homing Miss + Duplicator + Weapon Power-Up = Multistage Missiles

Metal Claw + Hollow Heart + Weapon Power-Up = Big Fuzzy Fists

Fire Arm + Candelabrador + Weapon Power-Up = Fire-L3GS

Sonic Bloom + Armor + Weapon Power-Up = Wave Beam

Blade Crossbow + Clover + Weapon Power-Up = BFC2000-AD

Diver Mines + Attract Orb + Weapon Power-Up = Atmo-Torpedo

To evolve any Operation Guns weapon, you’ll need to reach the base weapon’s max level and collect both the Weapon Power-Up and the weapon’s second associated passive item. The passive items don’t need to be max level for the weapon to evolve. After you’ve met the weapon’s conditions, pick up a chest dropped by any large boss enemy, which will spawn at specific time intervals. As long as all the parameters are met, the chest should contain your weapon evolution.

Every weapon specific to Operation Guns will consume the Weapon Power-Up passive item upon evolving. The guns do not share a single Weapon Power-Up, meaning each Contra-based weapon will require its own Weapon Power-Up to evolve. So if you’re using more than one Contra-based weapon in a single run, you’ll need multiple Weapon Power-Ups to evolve all of them. Luckily, you can hold multiple Weapon Power-Ups simultaneously, and they don’t take up an inventory slot, so you’ll still be able to hold on to all of your usual passive items as well.

Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns Weapon Evolution Unlocks

Screenshot by The Escapist

To unlock most of the weapons in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, you’ll need to unlock the characters associated with them and survive 15 minutes in a single run for each of those characters. Unlocking Operation Guns characters usually involves obtaining a specific weapon evolution that precedes the character.

To kick things off, you’ll want to start a run in the Neo-Galaga stage, where you can pick up the Prism Lass, Homing Miss, and Metal Claw as stage weapons. You’ll also want to unlock Bill Rizer by finding the coffin located farthest right in Neo-Galaga. From there, it’s mostly a chain of events, using characters to obtain their weapon evolutions and subsequently unlock more characters.

Below is a list of everything unlocked by weapon evolutions in Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns:

Evolve the Long Gun: unlocks Lance Bean.

Evolve the Short Gun: unlocks Ariana.

Evolve the Spread Shot: unlocks Lucia Zero.

Evolve the C-U-Laser: unlocks the Hectic Highway stage.

Evolve the Fire Arm: unlocks Browny.

Evolve the Sonic Bloom: unlocks Sheena Etranzi.

Evolve the Diver Mines: unlocks Simondo Belmont.

So if you want to see everything the Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC has to offer, explore the Neo-Galaga stage to the fullest, and you’ll start unlocking characters and weapon evolutions in no time. And if you’re looking for more weapon evolutions, be sure to check out our guide on all the weapon combos in Vampire Survivors‘ base game.

