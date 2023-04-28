All Workbench Locations in Dead Island 2

In Dead Island 2, you do some of your best work at a workbench. These are where you go to install the mods and perks that transform ordinary trash you found on the street into acid-spraying abominations that, by rights, should be as lethal to you as they are to the zombies. Happily, that’s not actually the case. Here are all of the workbench locations in Dead Island 2, to remove the guesswork of where to find them.
How to Find All the Workbench Locations in Dead Island 2
There are a total of 31 workbenches throughout Dead Island 2’s 10 maps. The first time you find most of them, they’ll have a new blueprint for you, such as a weapon mod or weapon perk. Keep them in mind when you need to repair, mod, or scrap your gear.
One thing that can be a little confusing is that your map automatically updates with a new workbench’s icon whenever you get anywhere near it, even if it’s a couple of floors above or below you. One workbench in particular in northeastern Ocean Avenue is in an underground parking garage that only becomes available once you pick up the “Missing: Greg” Lost & Found side mission, but you’ll have an icon for it on your map the first time you enter the area.
If you can’t spot a workbench that your map says is there, it’s probably above you or underground.
Bel-Air
- Curt Swanson’s panic room
- Emma Jaunt’s living room
- Curtis Sinclair’s garage
- To access the workbench, push the switch by the garage’s door to enter, then break the fragile crates and crawl through the gap in the shelves.
Halperin Hotel
- Military cargo container, Lacuna Ave.
- Janitor’s room, third floor
Beverly Hills
- Roxanne Kwon’s shed
- Construction site, top floor, master bedroom closet
- Gate control room, Brentwood Water Reclamation Project
- Francesca’s garage
- Francesca herself doesn’t show up until after you clear the “The Giant-Slayer” story mission, but you can jump her fence and use her workbench as early as “O Michael, Where Art Thou?” It’s on the north end of the map.
Monarch Studios
- Makeup trailer for Rise of the God-Spider, front lot
- Sound Stage 07, between the city and jungle sets
- Sound Stage 03, entrance
- Empty trailer, west Shutterbug Lane
- Outdoor Stage, safe zone
Brentwood Sewer
- Utility room just outside Patton’s place
- Sluice gate control room
Venice Beach
- Blue Crab Grill, barside
- Rodriguez’s lifeguard tower, second floor
The Pier
- Lifeguard HQ, radio room
- Play ‘n’ Win Booth, on the Pier
- CDC base, exterior, north of the main dome
- CDC base, interior, near west beach exit
Ocean Avenue
- Military checkpoint, southeast end of Ocean Avenue
- Club Mushroom HQ, Thalia Apartments
- Bar, Serling Hotel
- Utility room, underground parking garage
- As noted above, this is only accessible during and after the Missing Persons quest “Missing: Greg,” available from the makeshift bulletin board just inside the Serling Hotel safe zone.
The Metro
- Tool room, near west entrance from Bel-Air
- Utility room
Hollywood Boulevard
- Utility room, subway station
- De-Aging Clinic, back office
None of these workbenches are in areas that later become inaccessible in Dead Island 2. You’ll be able to make use of them throughout the entirety of your time in Hell-A, as long as you know where to find all the workbenches in Dead Island 2. Which you now do.
