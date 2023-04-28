All Workbench Locations in Dead Island 2

In Dead Island 2, you do some of your best work at a workbench. These are where you go to install the mods and perks that transform ordinary trash you found on the street into acid-spraying abominations that, by rights, should be as lethal to you as they are to the zombies. Happily, that’s not actually the case. Here are all of the workbench locations in Dead Island 2, to remove the guesswork of where to find them.

How to Find All the Workbench Locations in Dead Island 2

There are a total of 31 workbenches throughout Dead Island 2’s 10 maps. The first time you find most of them, they’ll have a new blueprint for you, such as a weapon mod or weapon perk. Keep them in mind when you need to repair, mod, or scrap your gear.

One thing that can be a little confusing is that your map automatically updates with a new workbench’s icon whenever you get anywhere near it, even if it’s a couple of floors above or below you. One workbench in particular in northeastern Ocean Avenue is in an underground parking garage that only becomes available once you pick up the “Missing: Greg” Lost & Found side mission, but you’ll have an icon for it on your map the first time you enter the area.

If you can’t spot a workbench that your map says is there, it’s probably above you or underground.

Bel-Air

Curt Swanson’s panic room

Emma Jaunt’s living room

Curtis Sinclair’s garage To access the workbench, push the switch by the garage’s door to enter, then break the fragile crates and crawl through the gap in the shelves.



Halperin Hotel

Military cargo container, Lacuna Ave.

Janitor’s room, third floor

Beverly Hills

Roxanne Kwon’s shed

Construction site, top floor, master bedroom closet

Gate control room, Brentwood Water Reclamation Project

Francesca’s garage Francesca herself doesn’t show up until after you clear the “The Giant-Slayer” story mission, but you can jump her fence and use her workbench as early as “O Michael, Where Art Thou?” It’s on the north end of the map.



Monarch Studios

Makeup trailer for Rise of the God-Spider , front lot

, front lot Sound Stage 07, between the city and jungle sets

Sound Stage 03, entrance

Empty trailer, west Shutterbug Lane

Outdoor Stage, safe zone

Brentwood Sewer

Utility room just outside Patton’s place

Sluice gate control room

Venice Beach

Blue Crab Grill, barside

Rodriguez’s lifeguard tower, second floor

The Pier

Lifeguard HQ, radio room

Play ‘n’ Win Booth, on the Pier

CDC base, exterior, north of the main dome

CDC base, interior, near west beach exit

Ocean Avenue

Military checkpoint, southeast end of Ocean Avenue

Club Mushroom HQ, Thalia Apartments

Bar, Serling Hotel

Utility room, underground parking garage As noted above, this is only accessible during and after the Missing Persons quest “Missing: Greg,” available from the makeshift bulletin board just inside the Serling Hotel safe zone.



The Metro

Tool room, near west entrance from Bel-Air

Utility room

Hollywood Boulevard

Utility room, subway station

De-Aging Clinic, back office

None of these workbenches are in areas that later become inaccessible in Dead Island 2. You’ll be able to make use of them throughout the entirety of your time in Hell-A, as long as you know where to find all the workbenches in Dead Island 2. Which you now do.

