Alone in the Dark Delayed to Early 2024

The upcoming Alone in the Dark reimagining from Pieces Interactive and THQ Nordic has been delayed to Jan. 16, 2024.

The official X account for Alone in the Dark posted a short comment on the delay. “Horror games thrive on the eerie embrace of solitude, something that is impossible to achieve in a gaming month as busy as October. To ensure a breathtaking experience for everyone, we have made the decision to move the release of #AloneInTheDark to January 16, 2024.” For reference, other games releasing in October of this year include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, and more.

The reimagined, rebooted Alone in the Dark was originally announced in Aug. 2022 and was, until today, slated to release on Oct. 25. In terms of the plot, Alone in the Dark will focus on Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnby as they investigate the Derceto Manor to investigate the disappearance of Emily’s uncle, Jeremy Hartwood. The game will feature performances from Jodie Comer and David Harbour as Emily and Edward, respectively.

The original Alone in the Dark released in 1992, and the franchise has had something of a mixed history. There was a truly terrible move released in 2005 that I suffered through, and a bevy of games that weren’t particularly enjoyable. Despite its mixed history, Alone in the Dark is a franchise that I’m genuinely interested in, and I’m glad to see its getting a later release date, because that means I’ll actually have time to sit down and really experience the game. October is already busy, and it was low on my list of priorities. Luckily, January isn’t nearly as full, which seems to be exactly what the developer and publisher are trying to capitalize on with this release date change.

Alone in the Dark will release on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.