Movies & TVNews

Among Us Animated Series in Works from Infinity Train Creator

Infinity Train creator, Owen Dennis, is behind the adaptation.
By
0
Among Us animated series

Among Us is a phenomenon. The multiplayer social deduction title is on every console under the sun, including Nintendo Switch, which certainly helped bring gamers together during the pandemic. It even has a clone called Goose Goose Duck. Now, via Variety, CBS Studios has announced Among Us is getting an animated series, and it is being developed by the creator of the excellent cartoon Infinity Train, Owen Dennis.

Owen will serve as creator and executive producer on the show, in collaboration with Among Us developer InnerSloth. It is heavily based on the game, and if somehow you aren’t familiar with the game, this is its logline: “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.” Titmouse, known for its work on shows like Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks, will be behind the animation. Here’s hoping it nails the cartoonish violent killings the Impostor bestows upon the members of the space crew in the video game.

As of now, no network or streaming service is attached to the Among Us animated series despite its being in development at CBS Studios. Hopefully, more information on the project will be available soon. But with talent like Owen Dennis involved, who also worked on Regular Show as a writer and storyboard artist, I think the show is in good hands. As long as they don’t add celebrity voices to the crew.

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
More Stories by Arthur Damian