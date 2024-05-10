Anime Battle Arena (ABA) gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Anime Battle Arena (ABA) Codes (May 2024)—Are there any?

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: May 10, 2024 08:15 am

Updated: May 10, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Step into the arena as your favorite anime character and use all your abilities to win. If you think you’re strong enough, try a ranked game or join a professional server. Getting disintegrated all the time can be a pain, so maybe Anime Battle Arena (ABA) codes can help!

All Anime Battle Arena (ABA) Codes List

Anime Battle Arena (ABA) Codes (Active)

  • There are no active Anime Battle Arena (ABA) codes right now.

Anime Battle Arena (ABA) Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Anime Battle Arena (ABA) codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Battle Arena (ABA)

Anime Battle Arena (ABA) gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

There is currently no way to redeem Anime Battle Arena (ABA) codes in the game because the developer has yet to introduce a code redemption system. Bookmark this page and come back to it from time to time. We’ll let you know as soon as there are any codes that you can use to make your battles easier. Meanwhile, use the training servers to get better, try your best shot in the arena, and spend your time in the AFK World to collect money while you do something else.

If you love playing battle-royale-style Roblox games, check out our articles on Seas Battlegrounds codes and Criminality codes, and discover what kind of freebies those titles have to offer!

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.