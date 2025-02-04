Forgot password
Anime Lootify Codes (January 2025)

|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 09:18 am

Updated: February 4, 2025

We looked for new codes!

It’s time for an adventure! Get ready to explore, gather gear, battle enemies, and enjoy the excitement of rolling for secret items. What more can you ask for? Anime Lootify will reward you generously every step of the way, especially when you defeat tough foes.

When it comes to other freebies, we suggest using all the available Anime Lootify codes to get Coins and EXP potions. Your job is to redeem them as soon as possible since they tend to expire fast. For a similar game that also offers a lot of gifts, visit our list of Character RNG codes.

All Anime Lootify Codes List

Anime Lootify Codes (Working)

  • 1MVISITS: Use for Coins potion (New)
  • 2KLIKES: Use for EXP potion
  • 200KVISITS: Use for Coins potion
  • 10KLIKES: Use for EXP potion

Anime Lootify Codes (Expired)

  • There are no inactive Anime Lootify codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Lootify

Redeeming Anime Lootify codes is easy with our step-by-step instructions below:

  1. Launch Anime Lootify in Roblox.
  2. Click the settings button in the upper-left corner of your screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list into the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the OK button to claim freebies.

How to Get More Anime Lootify Codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with Anime Lootify codes, we suggest bookmarking this article (CTRL+D) and checking back often because we’ll do our best to find the latest ones and place them here for easy access.

However, for more info about the game, you can visit the developer’s social media channels, as follows:

Why Are My Anime Lootify Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering Anime Lootify codes to ensure you didn’t make any spelling errors. To avoid any unnecessary mistakes, copy the code from our list and paste it straight into the game. Also, remember that codes won’t be active forever, so hurry up and redeem them before it’s too late.

What Is Anime Lootify?

Anime Lootify is a Roblox experience that features various armor pieces from well-known anime series hidden around huge maps. Your job is to roll for them, search for them, and, in the meantime, fight against various enemies for freebies. Also, you can grab rewards without a fuss by redeeming the latest codes from this guide. Good luck on your journey!

