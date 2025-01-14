Forgot password
Anime Merge promo art
Image via Hyperleap Inc.
Anime Merge Codes (January 2025)

Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jan 14, 2025

Updated: January 14, 2025

After all, aren’t we all playing on our phones to distract ourselves from the inevitable pendulum of death? Today, it’s Anime Merge. Tomorrow, it will be something else. Matching AI-generated images of girls to create better AI-generated images of girls is a great way to spend finite time in the sun.

Sadly, there are no Anime Merge codes to speed up the process of creating the best AI-generated images of girls yet. For now, you’ll have to make do with ads. If the situation changes in the future, we’ll add the list of rewards below. In the meantime, check out Go Go Muffin Codes for another idle game that does feature freebies.

All Anime Merge Codes List

Working Anime Merge Codes

  • There are currently no working Anime Merge codes.

Expired Anime Merge Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Merge codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Merge

How to redeem Anime Merge codes
Screenshot by The Escapist

At the moment, there is no way to redeem codes for Anime Merge (available on Google Play and the App Store). The game is pretty barebones at the moment, but we’ll update the article with a guide if the developer decides to add a code redemption feature.

How to Get More Anime Merge Codes?

The game has no official social media tied to it at the time of writing. To avoid the wild goose chase for the potential Anime Merge codes across the web, bookmarking this article is your best bet. We’ll keep an eye out for updates so you don’t have to.

Why Are My Anime Merge Codes Not Working?

The real Anime Merge codes don’t exist right now. If you find any, they are either fake or codes for another game with a similar title. Once the codes are up, you should always pay attention to correct spelling and expiration dates.

What Is Anime Merge?

Anime Merge is a mobile ad-watching experience with a bit of slide-puzzle gameplay thrown in between the ads. Your goal is to connect anime girl-themed tiles in a fashion similar to the popular 2048 game. Unlocking new pictures will add more anime girls to your collection. The more tiles you have on the board, the more money you’ll earn, so keep matching.

