Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 had four farmers looking for love, and, at the end of the show, most had coupled up. But are Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1’s couples still together? Here’s the answer.

Are Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1’s Couples Still Together?

None of Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1’s couples are still together. You read that right, not one. Granted, it’s a reality TV show, and despite its premise, the show’s purpose was primarily to entertain, which, going by the two million+ viewers who tuned in for each episode, it did.

And as the original trailer reminded viewers, other versions of the show around the world (it’s based on a British TV show) did end in weddings, resulting in couples that are still together today. But it’s still not a great look for a reality TV dating show.

When Did Each Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1 Couple Break Up?

So when did the couples break up? Some reality TV shows are filmed well in advance of their release dates, and Farmer Wants a Wife reportedly filmed its finale sometime in January 2023. Ryan Black and Haley Ramirez looked as if they were going to be a couple, but it all fell apart at the last minute, and the show concluded with only three couples together.

Landon Heaton and Ashley Larea

Heaton and Larea broke up in January, shortly after the finale wrapped, as reported by Cheatsheet. They kept the break-up secret till June, presumably to avoid affecting viewing figures. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if Farmer Wants a Wife‘s contracts included some kind of clause to prevent break-ups from being revealed before a season has concluded.

“Following the final days of filming, due to unforeseen circumstances, I needed to be home with my family, and then life got busy. Ashley and I made the decision to go separate ways in January of 2023, in an effort to adjust back to ‘normal life,'” Heaton posted on Instagram.

Allen Foster and Khelsi Stone

Foster announced the break-up on May 19th, 2023, via his Instagram, stating, “Farmer Wants a Wife didn’t end how I’d hope as far as a relationship, however, I have gained friendships and had opportunities that will last a lifetime!”

Stone weighed in with a more straightforward take (via Parade). Replying to comments on her own Instagram, she remarked, “I wanna believe it was experience and I do believe he truly fell for me but he was never healed or truly ready and I didn’t deserve to be the toss up.”

Hunter Grayson and Meghan Baker

Grayson and Baker lasted a little longer, announcing their break-up in mid-June. Neither of them ascribed fault, though, speaking to Distractify, Baker felt a little relieved after being in the spotlight so much. “I’m glad it’s over because it’s been six months since we left the farm that [we haven’t] been able to go out in public,” she explained.

So the answer to whether Farmer Wants a Wife Season 1’s couples are still together is that no, none of them are.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs on Fox.

