90 Day Fiance seems to bring out the worst in people. No matter how good a couple may seem, more often than not, things end poorly. That’s certainly the case for Mohamed and Danielle, who dealt with all kinds of problems. But where is Mohamed from 90 Day Fiance now?

Recommended Videos

What Happened To Mohamed Jbali After Filming 90 Day Fiance?

Mohamed Jbali’s 90 Day Fiance journey started all the way back in Season 2 of the flagship show. He met Danielle Mullins online, and the pair really hit it off. It got so serious, in fact, that they got engaged and planned for Mohamed to come to America. However, their relationship failed to blossom after that, with Mohamed being unwilling to be intimate with Danielle.

There were plenty of other issues, such as Mohamed’s inability to get a job, and it put a strain on the relationship. However, the straw that broke the camel’s back was Mohamed’s infidelity. Danielle suspected Mohamed of cheating on her, and she felt that her worst fears were realized when she discovered he had moved in with a female roommate after they separated.

Things got so bad that she confronted him with all of her findings, which caused him to call the police. Danielle then made it her life’s mission to try to get Mohamed deported and their 90 Day Fiance marriage annulled. But she couldn’t pull it off, and the two ended up going their separate ways.

Related: 90 Day Fiance: Are Citra and Sam Still Together?

Mohamed stayed in America and met Jilian Lee Jbali. They got pretty serious and started to build a life together, moving to North Carolina and having a baby boy in 2024. Despite recently scrubbing his social media, Mohamed appeared to be very happy in his role as a father, coming a long way from his days of angering Danielle.

Speaking of Danielle, she doesn’t appear to have held a grudge. She’s currently in school to be a nurse and posts plenty of photos on her social media of her life and cooking. It just goes to show that sometimes, two people aren’t meant to be together and have to be apart to really grow.

And that’s where Mohamed from 90 Day Fiance is now. If you’re interested in more, here’s whether Stephanie and Erika from Before the 90 Days got back together.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy