Was Mohamed From 90 Day Fiance Deported? Answered

In 2014, Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance aired on TLC, where we were introduced to Mohamed and Danielle Jbali. Their tumultuous relationship earned them a position in the 90 Day Fiance hall of infamy, including Danielle’s constant threats to deport Mohamed. But was she successful?

Did Danielle Get Mohamed Deported After 90 Day Fiance?

Despite her best efforts, Danielle Jbali wasn’t able to get Mohamed deported after 90 Day Fiance.

After a rocky two months as a married couple, Mohamed split from Danielle. He moved to Miami and quickly moved on with his female roommate. After spotting her ex-husband snuggled up with another woman so close to their separation, Danielle wanted an annulment to ensure Mohamed would be deported back to Tunisia.

Armed with a binder full of evidence showing Mohamed being unfaithful, Danielle made the journey from Ohio to Miami and confronted him at his new home. After a messy altercation that ended up with Danielle in tears and Mohamed calling the police on her, she was determined to deport Mohamed and get him out of the country.

“I’m done being treated like garbage,” Danielle explained, packing up her clothes. “He’ll be sorry that he ever treated me this way,” But after their court date, Danielle’s lawyers advised her to change the annulment to a divorce after a judge explained that her evidence would be weak in court. In an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? she vows to move on from him, crying to a friend about the emotional turmoil she had endured.

Where Are They Now?

In August 2024, we got a huge update on Mohamed’s post-Danielle life. Through a now-deleted Instagram post, Mohamed shared a photo of his wife, Jillian, and baby boy, captioning the picture, “The only dream a person should pursue is a … Happy family!” He now works as a truck driver and seems to want a life away from the spotlight to focus on his family, keeping his Instagram account almost empty.

Despite Danielle’s previous attempts to get Mohamed deported after 90 Day Fiance, Danielle and Mohamed have reconciled their issues and are now good friends. Before Mohamed deleted his Instagram post, Danielle had left a comment congratulating the new family wishing them “nothing but the best” and thanking him for telling her the news two weeks prior before “making it public.”

Danielle is now working on completing her nursing degree to become a fully registered nurse and shares details about her day-to-day with fans through her Only Fans account.

90 Day Fiance is available to watch now on TLC.

