When you load into your first world in LEGO Fortnite, it can feel overwhelming. There’s so much ground to cover and so many materials to gather. And if you’re wondering whether LEGO Fortnite worlds are infinite, we have an explanation for you.

Are LEGO Fortnite Worlds Infinite?

As you wander around your world, whether in survival or sandbox, you’ll start to feel like it never ends. However, despite Epic Games wanting to provide players with the most expansive survival game ever, the worlds do have limits.

LEGO itself revealed that the mode provides 95 square kilometers of playable space, which is 19 times the size of Fortnite‘s Battle Royale map. When you start to think back to how long some of those Battle Royale games could last, you’ll realize that 95 kilometers is a staggering amount.

And for those of you who have a lot of time to kill and will inevitably try to find the edges of the world, you won’t find much. It could take hours to to reach, depending on where you start your journey, but the end of the world will feature nothing but water. Currently, there is no way to cross the sea, so don’t start building that boat just yet.

What the LEGO Fortnite World Contains

As for what you’ll find as you traverse LEGO Fortnite, there is a lot to go over. There are several different biomes that will require different items to survive, various types of animals that drop different kinds of resources, and enemies that will look to make your virtual life a lot more difficult. So, while you can’t walk forever, there should be enough to keep you busy.

If you're interested in more LEGO Fortnite content, here's a guide on how to repair tools and weapons in the new mode.