My Hero Academia World Heroes Mission poster
Image via Studio Bones
Category:
Anime & Manga

Are the My Hero Academia (MHA) Movies Canon?

Canon or not, they're worth the watch.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 10:58 pm

Few anime movies have achieved the success that the My Hero Academia series has. Following the anime series’ popularity boom, My Hero Academia conquered theaters with three movies, and there’s a fourth on the way. But are they canon?

Recommended Videos

Are the My Hero Academia Movies Considered Canon?

My Hero Academia Heroes Rising poster
Image via Studio Bones

Yes, all of the My Hero Academia movies are considered canon, however, they aren’t stories that have any impact on the overall anime journey. In fact, these adventures take place outside of the mainline story, which can make it quite tricky to pinpoint exactly when.

We’d suggest watching My Hero Academia: Two Heroes after Season 2, then Heroes Rising after Season 4, and finally World Heroes’ Mission right before Season 6. We’ve also got a full watch order for those looking to binge through all of the seasons, movies, and OVAs together.

While he didn’t write all of the movies, Kohei Horikoshi was a supervisor on their production so it has been through the My Hero Academia creator’s filter before hitting the big screen. This means you can rest assured knowing it all still makes sense.

Being disconnected from the main story is a bonus for many newcomers to the My Hero Academia series. This means that people who haven’t yet watched the anime can still enjoy the movies, and who knows, it could even convince them to finally give the main series a try.

You can stream My Hero Academia: Two Heroes on Crunchyroll now. The other films can be found across other streaming services depending on your location. Of course, at the end of the day, these movies are completely optional, so you won’t need to watch them to be up-to-date with the show. That being the case, they are a lot of fun so we’d suggest still checking them out if you’re a fan of the series.

Post Tag:
My Hero Academia
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 Release Date and Time
Yuji's cursed energy is visable
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 Release Date and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Toji Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Kaido One Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 Release Date and Time
Yuji's cursed energy is visable
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257 Release Date and Time
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Toji Fushiguro Jujutsu Kaisen
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Is Toji So Strong? Explained
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 18, 2024
Read Article What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Kaido One Piece
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Episode Does Luffy Beat Kaido In One Piece? Answered
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 18, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]