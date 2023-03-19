The Last of Us is finally making it to PC! Well, The Last of Us Part I is, at least, after years of speculation. If you’re planning on diving in you might be wondering, are there any pre-order bonuses for The Last of Us Part I on PC? Here’s the answer.

Pre-Orders For The Last of Us Part I on PC Include In-Game Bonuses, and There Are Three Editions to Choose from

The Last of Us Part I is even available as a physical collector’s edition, the Firefly Edition. That’s a little unusual since the PC tends to get left out in that regard. No matter which edition you order you’ll get two in-game pre-order items, but the Firefly Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition feature extra content on top of that. The editions on offer, with their pre-order bonuses, are as follows:

The Last of Us Part I Standard Edition (Digital Only) – $59.99

This edition, available via Steam or the Epic Games Store includes:

The game

Bonus supplements (pre-order bonus)

Bonus weapon parts (pre-order bonus)

The bonus weapon parts are used to upgrade weapons and the supplements upgrade your attributes. You won’t get enough to unbalance the game, but they might give you a tiny edge.

The Last of Us Part I Digital Deluxe Edition (Digital Only) – $69.99

This edition, available via Steam or the Epic Game Store includes:

The game

Bonus supplements (pre-order bonus)

Bonus weapon parts (pre-order bonus)

Early unlock of the following items: Increased crafting speed skill Increased healing speed skill 9mm reload speed increase upgrade Rifle clip capacity increase upgrade Explosive arrows gameplay modifier Dither punk filter Speedrun mode Six weapon wkins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow



Note the words “Early Unlock.” Those are items you can unlock through regular gameplay. You’re just paying $10 extra to have them unlocked earlier than you would normally. You can also buy the standard edition and, by paying $10, upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition later.

The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition (Physical) – $99.99

This edition is available from PlayStation Direct, but don’t be surprised if it sells out. It includes the following:

The game (as a Steam code)

Bonus supplements (pre-order bonus)

Bonus weapon parts (pre-order bonus)

Early unlock of the following items: Increased crafting speed skill Increased healing speed skill 9mm reload speed increase upgrade Rifle clip capacity increase upgrade Explosive arrows gameplay modifier Dither punk filter Speedrun mode Six weapon wkins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

Limited edition steelbook display case (physical)

The Last of Us: American Dreams Comics #1 – #4 with new cover art (physical)

So, essentially, it’s the Digital Deluxe Edition with a steelbook case, a graphic novel, and a rather nice box. But be warned, when the PS5 version of the Firefly Edition was shipped, some people apparently received damaged copies.

Whichever version of The Last of Us Part I you pre-order on PC, you’ll get supplements and weapons as bonuses. But before you throw down the money, you should probably check the technical requirements to make sure your rig can run the game.