Armored Core 6 Is the Perfect Breather Between Gigantic New Releases

I wasn’t familiar with the Armored Core series before I decided to preorder its sixth mainline installment after vibing with FromSoftware games for more than a decade. Playing a bit of the second game back in the day wasn’t exactly a success (though I’m sure my older self would enjoy it just fine), yet I was captivated by Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s very first teaser and its subsequent gameplay trailers. The From I knew and loved was there, under all the post-apocalyptic rubble and dark sci-fi aesthetics. Also: sick-ass mechs (everyone loves them).

From the get-go, I knew for certain that a new Armored Core, regardless of the massive success of From’s Soulsborne titles, would be an entirely different beast, despite the studio’s recent history. I mean, it had to be something else. Mech games, and more specifically the Armored Core series, have always been kind of niche despite their popularity in modern fiction. You can find mechs in countless sci-fi universes, yet mech-centric games aren’t that common nor famous. Perhaps the biggest tragedy in recent times related to the genre is Titanfall being frozen for the foreseeable future.

We’ve received our fair share of notable mech games in recent times – MechWarrior 5 and Daemon X Machina come to mind – but, for the most part, the most popular games featuring mechs simply happened to have mechs in their sci-fi mishmashes. Even my beloved Titanfall 2 was a regular FPS first and foremost. And no, Hawken Reborn wasn’t what we were looking for.

Back to the latest Armored Core, its remarkable numbers aren’t much of a mystery; Bandai Namco and FromSoftware simply played their cards right with AC6. The studio’s name alone can sell pretty much anything these days. That’s a power that several AAA publishers and studios would kill to have. Literally, there’s never been a better time to unearth old From IPs that are lying around – can we please have King’s Field next?

However, I also believe there’s a big reason why Armored Core 6 is doing so well across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Regardless of how your insane 2023 backlog is looking, this game is easy to add to the pile. Yes, it’s a “massive release,” but it doesn’t ask for too much of your time. Whether you become obsessed with doing the three recommended runs one after the other is a completely different story.

Juggling Baldur’s Gate 3, Sea of Stars, Starfield, and Armored Core 6 in recent weeks (on top of some online matches of whatever I felt like playing) has been tough. But one thing set AC6 apart from the rest: it’s breezy, easy to jump in and out of, and respects my time more than most modern releases, indie or not. It’s just old-school in its design, both at its core and when it comes to the overall structure which envelops it.

I do love a good open-world game, but before we even venture into this autumn’s ridiculous onslaught of huge releases, I’m already feeling weary and in need of nice little breathers. Armored Core 6 isn’t what I’d call “little,” but it totally is a surprise breather. First of all, its mission-based structure that gets straight to the point all the time feels like a relic from the past in a good way. The menus are free of clutter and confusing systems within systems. There’s no battle pass, no store, no extra noise begging for your engagement. And, despite all the mech customization options available, no piece of the game – which is otherwise demanding – comes across as complex or convoluted.

Anyone who enjoys watching numbers go up will get plenty of those in AC6, but you’re not hunting for loot or great rolls, and the differences between those numbers are felt and can truly be what separates total failure from hard-earned victory. Every armor point and missile counts. Going full melee? Okay, but make sure those mobility and weight numbers fall in line with what you’re asking from your risky mech build. The build-to-test-to-mission process is remarkably fast. No step of the way feels boring or dense. You can jump in for two quick missions during a work break or between house chores. You’ll always get something out of the game.

All this chatter about the sixth Armored Core’s rapid nature doesn’t ignore the fact that many players have been engulfed by Rubicon and its conflict for entire days – amazing things are already happening in the PvP side of the game – but it’s a pretty big release that somehow doesn’t feel like another massive commitment of time and energy. It complements well the gargantuan stuff everyone is playing — against all expectations.

Moreover, it’s far from being among the hardest FromSoftware game ever, with AC veterans admitting it both nails and elevates the spirit of the series while also inviting new pilots into the fray. I’m one of those pilots who weren’t sure about embarking on another odyssey right before Starfield and the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, and let me tell you: letting off some steam inside my wonky-ass machine of destruction is one of the best gaming decisions I’ve made so far this year.