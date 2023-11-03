How to Beat the Coin, Corruption, and Tea Mission in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

With the Grand Auction proving to be an incredibly exclusive event, Basim will require the help of an old friend if he wants to gain access. Here’s how to complete Coin, Corruption, and Tea in Assassin’s Creed: Mirage.

Preparing for the Mission

The 23rd main quest in AC: Mirage, Coin, Corruption and Tea will see players doing their part to liberate batches of stolen leaves. It sounds like something out of Assassin’s Creed III, and in a way, it feels like a throwback to the classic “go here, find this” quests the franchise loved to include in its older entries. It’s relatively straightforward, if somewhat confusing in terms of its navigation. It’s also split into two parts, with the first being quite simple and the latter more complicated.

To start this questline, set it as your Main Objective and head toward the marker. As you approach your goal, Basim will overhear an argument about tea. Turns out, Kong, one of the men involved in the debate, is an old friend of our Assassin hero. He requests a favor, one that we must complete because he’ll then be able to help us find a way into the Grand Auction, our primary pursuit.

How to Collect the First Crate

Kong requests that Basim retrieve a crate of confiscated tea leaves with the only problem being that they’re kept in the nearby guard house. That sounds like it may be an issue but in actuality, it’s little more than an inconvenience. You have two options at this point: Charge straight through the door and murder anyone who looks at you funny or quietly duck into the structure, pilfer your goods, and then sneak out with minimal casualties.

RELATED: Assassin’s Creed Mirage Misses the PS3/360-Era Homage That Dead Island 2 Nails

If you go with the first option… well, I doubt you need a guide. Just run into the guard house and begin swinging your sword around. If you’d prefer the quiet approach, then I recommend using Basim’s excellent parkour abilities and snaking around behind the building. There’s a handy piece of scaffolding and a hook on the left side to help you out. Once you touch down on the wooden platform that looks into a window of the guard’s safehouse, you can use your Focus to spy a single guard on the top floor. His back should be towards you. I opted to simply off him with a knife, but you can also target the explosive barrel in the room. It defeats the point of being stealthy and you’ll have to briefly pull back to avoid being spotted, but it’s more fun.

Once the soldier is dead, continue around the left of the building to find an open window. Climb through it and walk over to the cobbled-together wall of wood and rocks in the corner of the room. Interact with it to pull it away, revealing a secret room. Inside are two crates. Unlock the barred door to make your exit easier, pick up a crate, and head back to Kong. He’s very grateful but, unfortunately, his requests don’t end there.

Infiltrating the Harbormaster’s Warehouse

Thus begins the second half of the Coin, Corruption, and Tea mission of AC: Mirage. Kong is more than happy to help Basim access the Grand Auction, but he needs an even bigger favor. He reveals that even more of his stock has been confiscated by the city guards and that he believes his tea leaves are being held in the Harbormaster’s Warehouse. You’re the only person able to break in and secure his goods, so we’re headed to the docks. Kong isn’t familiar with where to find the house, simply noting that Basim should keep his eyes out for a building “decorated with banners, around some cranes.” Not a lot to go on, but we’ll make it work.

RELATED: Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) Worth Buying?

As you exit Kong’s abode, you’ll be accosted by Luca, the man who was previously arguing with Kong. He says that he knows where to find the Harbormaster’s Warehouse, but you’ll need to bribe him with a token. I don’t like wasting time, so I gave him what he wanted. Luca says that the building can be found if you “follow the road, cross the bridge on the right,” where you’ll see it on the left just past the river. As you head off, you’ll open a new case that’s simply titled “The Harbormaster.” Follow the quest marker and eventually, you’ll reach the warehouse. Time for shenanigans!

Your goal here is to track down some information on the Harbormaster. First, sneak into the area (it’s obviously restricted) and begin looking for clues. In the southeast corner of the facility is a single building with two guards; on the ground floor you’ll find an incriminating document. I suggest approaching this one from the top and working your way down so as to stealthily take out both soldiers. With the papers in hand, head back to the top floor, exit the way you came, and jump into the building to the northwest.

Once again, there’ll be a guard standing close to a desk that contains another piece of information regarding the Harbormaster’s search for some kind of ancient artifact. Finally, get back onto the rooftop and head to the northeast corner of the camp. Within the red tent, there is another vital clue. Collect it and wrap up your investigation by getting out of the area.

Related: When Assassin’s Creed Mirage Takes Place in the Timeline

The only thing left to do is assassinate the Harbormaster who is confirmed to be a member of The Order. As always, pursue the quest marker until you reach what appears to be a massive fortress built on the side of the river. If you want to be a real Assassin in your approach, I recommend running around the left side of the fort until you reach the wooden docks. Use the water as your method of approach by swimming up to the side of the building and climbing up the small wall that leads into the courtyard. There are three guards out here and two on the jetty but also tons of cover, so it’s easier to approach from this angle than the front. Don’t worry about the pair in the water; they’re tucked away behind some crates. Just focus on the three patrolling the courtyard.

Once security has been eliminated, climb up the wall to see a trio of enemies on the roof. One of them is the Harbormaster himself, so how the next part plays out is entirely up to you. Use the pulley to launch Basim into a dramatic aerial kill, climb around to the very peak of the fort and drop assassinate him, or just throw a knife at his head. It’s entirely up to you. He’s an easy target just standing out in the open like that. Clearly, he doesn’t know how hated he is…

With the Harbormaster dead, the only thing left to do is return to Kong. Extremely grateful for your help, the tea maker and Basim begin to brew a plan to sneak into the Grand Auction, and that concludes the Coin, Corruption, and Tea mission in AC: Mirage.