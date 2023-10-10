Outposts are something you’ll find plenty of around the world of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They’re heavily guarded areas that often contain great loot while working to control certain areas of the cities. Some of them can be difficult to take down, so here are our tips for how to easily take down outposts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage).

How to Easily Take Down Outposts in AC Mirage

One of the best ways to get in to outposts is to make use of the day and night mechanic in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Waiting until night time greatly reduces guards ability to spot you. This makes climbing in over walls and running around above guards much more viable. You’ll then be able to pick them off one by one with stealth. Try to make use of things like hay bales and other spots that you can whistle guards over to. This will let you assassinate them cleanly without leaving behind any bodies. I’ve noticed the guards in Assassin’s Creed Mirage are particularly good at spotting bodies and raising the alarm. So it will just make things much easier to make sure you’re disposing of bodies.

If there isn’t really anywhere you can climb into an outpost easily, you can also make use of combat tactics. As long as you have some favor tokens on hand — which you can check our guide here on how to get them — you can hire a mercenaries to give you a hand. Having an extra blade or two around goes a long way when storming an outpost. While you’re busy going guns blazing, keep an eye out for the explosive pots, the guards seem to love keeping them everywhere and a quick throwing knife can cause a nice big explosion to take down a group.

A bit further into AC Mirage, once you have your focus abilities, you can also use these to jump to enemies you can see on the roof. It’s a great way to avoid having to use any tactics and just jump right in to the action. With enough levels you’ll be able to take down two or three guards in a row very easily making this a great breach and go method. Quite often you can do this without the rest of the guards being alerted, too, meaning you can still take the rest down with stealth afterwards.

Those are some of the best ways to easily take down outposts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Now go deal with those guards and get that loot!

