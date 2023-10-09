With Assassin’s Creed taking a step back towards its roots with the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, we all have to remember the features that used to matter. With a big focus on stealth and returning mechanics, like crowd blending and paying off musicians, it’s important to take advantage of these features, which is done using Favor Tokens. As such, here’s our best way to get easy Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (AC Mirage) and how to use them.

Best Way to Get Easy Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

There are three key mechanics that require Favor Tokens to use. You can use them to hire mercenaries to fight for you, groups of merchants to sneak you into locations past guards, or get musicians to sing a banger and distract some guards. When you’re trying to enter a heavily guarded location or get away from pursuit these are all very effective methods to use. It’ll cost you to use them each time though in Favor Tokens.

Related: Most Underrated Assassin’s Creed Games, Ranked

In order to get Favor Tokens, it actually just comes down to being a sneaky little thief. Using your Eagle Vision, you’ll be able to pick out things like valuables. Luckily for us, half of the NPC’s walking around have a pouch full of valuables hanging off the back of them. These very often also contain Favor Tokens. All you’ll need to do scan an area with Eagle Vision, spot a pouch and then sneak up and steal it.

In AC Mirage, there is a timing mechanic where you’ll need to line up a button press with a timing window. Doing so will initiate a successful theft. Messing it up will get the guards involved, though, so try to nail that timing. Once you get it down, you’ll be able to steal Favor Tokens left and right to convince plenty of mercenaries, guides and musician’s to help you.

That’s how you can easily get yourself some Favor Tokens in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They’re everywhere, and you just have to borrow them without permission!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out how to get the best early legendary weapons and armor in AC Mirage.