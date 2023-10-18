Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR Gameplay Footage Will Make Your Head Spin

Ubisoft has revealed gameplay overview video for Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, a virtual reality take on the classic Assassin’s Creed experience. The footage shows off Meta Quest gameplay, revealing a mind-blowing adventure that looks like it might somehow accurately capture the assassin experience.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR lets players slip on Hidden Blades to play as Ezio from Assassin’s Creed 2, Connor from Assassin’s Creed 3, and Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These are more than aimless trials in familiar locations, though, as this new Ubisoft experience features a new story that follows a hacker trying to take down Abstergo from the inside. As you jump through memories, you’ll master each member of the Creed’s tools and skills. In other words, yes, you can do the iconic leap of faith jump and perform air assassinations.

Ubisoft’s gameplay overview video gives players an in-depth look at what a first-person Assassin’s Creed looks like. Some highlights see players flicking their wrists to bring out a Hidden Blade (or two), but you’ll be able to engage in full-on stealth missions and even draw Connor’s bow for quick kill, too. Everything from whistling to sword combat is supported, propping the project up to be not only a worthwhile virtual reality experience but a solid Assassin’s Creed adventure. Ubisoft has even included some accessibility options for those hesitant to take the leap of faith into VR, including teleport movement support and grid-based boxes for those who have a fear of heights.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR comes to Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro on November 16, 2023. You can see Ubisoft’s new virtual reality overview trailer below.

If you’re not sold on Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, you might be more interested in Ubisoft’s recent back-to-basics outing, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. For more on the publisher’s VR endeavors, be sure to stay tuned for updates.