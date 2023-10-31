Atari To Acquire Megaman Legacy Collection Dev Digital Eclipse

Established video game manufacturer Atari has entered into an agreement to purchase Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection, Mega Man Legacy Collection, and Disney Classic Games Collection developer Digital Eclipse. The two companies announced the business move in a press release.

Atari says the acquisition will allow it to “expand its internal development capabilities and utilize Digital Eclipse’s industry-leading experience and proprietary technology.” In addition to this, the purchase will allow Digital Eclipse access to Atari-owned IP, such as RollerCoaster Tycoon, Missile Command, Bubsy, and Asteroids. This purchase, along with the company’s acquisition of System Shock remake developer Nightdive Studios earlier this year, will help drive its plans to grow with retro experiences.

The acquisition will cost Atari around $20 million, with $6.5 million to be paid when the buyout closes, and up to $13.5 million to be paid, depending on Digital Eclipse’s performance, over the next decade. The full purchase is expected to close over the coming days.

Atari and Digital Eclipse have worked together before. In November of last year, the two put out Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, a collection of games and behind-the-scenes goodies that launched for PC and consoles. Digital Eclipse largely specializes in retro re-releases, with some of its other notable launches in recent years including The Making of Karateka and a Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord remake. In other words, it sounds like a match made in heaven.

Digital Eclipse shared more about the Atari acquisition in an FAQ post on its website.

“We’re a small studio with big dreams. Atari is a legendary publisher with a new spirit,” the Digital Eclipse post says. “We loved working on Atari 50 together. We understand each other. This looked like a great way for both organizations to accomplish a lot of our future goals better and faster together.”

Meanwhile, the studio won’t be locked down to only develop Atari titles. Digital Eclipse says it’s “business as usual,” as it still has the freedom to work with other parties on whichever projects they please. So, other unannounced, in-development projects will continue as planned. Digital Eclipse seems optimistic about its future, so when more about its new future with Atari is revealed, be sure to check in for updates.