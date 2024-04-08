Category:
News
Movies & TV

Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are More Than Ready for the Solar Eclipse

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 09:22 am
Team Avatar in Day of the Black Sun.

Residents of North America will stop everything they’re doing on April 8, as a total solar eclipse will cross the continent. However, while the Moon passing between the Sun and the Earth is a big deal for everyone, it means a bit more for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Recommended Videos

Avatar has found itself in the spotlight for the last few months despite the original series ending its run in 2008. Of course, Netflix released a live-action adaptation of the series earlier this year, looking to clean up the mess the M. Night Shyamalan movie made. Then there’s the ongoing Fortnite collaboration that features a Korra skin, as well as more goodies for gamers to claim. And now, the eclipse has social media celebrating the series once again.

During the two-part episode “The Day of Black Sun,” the forces of good launch an attack on the Fire Nation because the eclipse will render them powerless. Team Avatar won’t have a better shot at the Fire Lord, so they set out to finish the job before Sozin’s Comet can return. Unfortunately, things don’t work out for the Gaang, but some monumental events still occur, such as Zuko leaving the Fire Nation behind and Aang and Katara’s first kiss.

Related: What Netflix Needs to Get Right in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Social Media is ready to make things right, though, letting the Fire Lord know that they’re coming for him during April 8’s eclipse. Some fans have even gone as far as to message Ozai’s voice actor, Mark Hamill, trying to get him in on the fun. You can check out some of the best reactions below:

Anyone looking to take on the Fire Lord will need to make sure they have the proper eyewear, but hopefully, things work out for the good guys this time.

Post Tag:
Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Godzilla x Kong Proves It’s Time to Resurrect Alien vs. Predator
Godzilla in GxK and a xenomorph in Alien: Covenant
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Godzilla x Kong Proves It’s Time to Resurrect Alien vs. Predator
Fran Ruiz Fran Ruiz Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey Series Ending Explained
Parasyte: The Grey, with the right hand side of a woman's face stretching out.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey Series Ending Explained
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 7, 2024
Read Article All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Parasyte: The Grey
Parasyte: The Grey, with a woman with the side of her face erupting into a tentacle, surrounded by several other monstrous beings.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Parasyte: The Grey
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Godzilla x Kong Proves It’s Time to Resurrect Alien vs. Predator
Godzilla in GxK and a xenomorph in Alien: Covenant
Category: Opinion
Opinion
Features
Features
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Godzilla x Kong Proves It’s Time to Resurrect Alien vs. Predator
Fran Ruiz Fran Ruiz Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey Series Ending Explained
Parasyte: The Grey, with the right hand side of a woman's face stretching out.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey Series Ending Explained
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 7, 2024
Read Article All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Parasyte: The Grey
Parasyte: The Grey, with a woman with the side of her face erupting into a tentacle, surrounded by several other monstrous beings.
Category: Movies & TV
Movies & TV
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Parasyte: The Grey
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 7, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67