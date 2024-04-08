Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are More Than Ready for the Solar Eclipse

Residents of North America will stop everything they’re doing on April 8, as a total solar eclipse will cross the continent. However, while the Moon passing between the Sun and the Earth is a big deal for everyone, it means a bit more for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Recommended Videos

Avatar has found itself in the spotlight for the last few months despite the original series ending its run in 2008. Of course, Netflix released a live-action adaptation of the series earlier this year, looking to clean up the mess the M. Night Shyamalan movie made. Then there’s the ongoing Fortnite collaboration that features a Korra skin, as well as more goodies for gamers to claim. And now, the eclipse has social media celebrating the series once again.

During the two-part episode “The Day of Black Sun,” the forces of good launch an attack on the Fire Nation because the eclipse will render them powerless. Team Avatar won’t have a better shot at the Fire Lord, so they set out to finish the job before Sozin’s Comet can return. Unfortunately, things don’t work out for the Gaang, but some monumental events still occur, such as Zuko leaving the Fire Nation behind and Aang and Katara’s first kiss.

Related: What Netflix Needs to Get Right in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Social Media is ready to make things right, though, letting the Fire Lord know that they’re coming for him during April 8’s eclipse. Some fans have even gone as far as to message Ozai’s voice actor, Mark Hamill, trying to get him in on the fun. You can check out some of the best reactions below:

The eclipse only lasts eight minutes, not enough time for the invasion. The Royal Palace is heavily guarded by firebenders. So that's where we'll need the eclipse's advantage the most. When this is finished, the Avatar will have defeated the Fire Lord, and this war will be over! https://t.co/6cwnnBtsHi — Hell ✨️ | tbb spoilers (@hellikait) April 8, 2024

guys i won’t be active tomorrow … seeing as i plan to attack the Fire Nation on Monday at 3:25pm pic.twitter.com/Sx1vDoK1Eu — rae – ash day 🥳 (@zutaraslife) April 8, 2024

Anyone looking to take on the Fire Lord will need to make sure they have the proper eyewear, but hopefully, things work out for the good guys this time.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more