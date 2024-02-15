Baldur’s Gate 3 Players are Getting Trolled by Larian Studios & It’s Glorious

It all started with that little Patch 6 teaser last week. Larian Studios announced that the upcoming patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 would come with new kissing animations for all companions, just in time for Valentine’s Day! What the community didn’t expect, however, was that they’d be teased mercilessly.

In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, Larian released a little teaser clip of the new kissing animation between Shadowheart and Lae’zel. After that, they released a teaser of the patch notes, detailing some of the major fixes coming up, including finally fixing Shield Bash.

And today, fans were eagerly awaiting the Patch 6 drop, but alas, there has been no news. In fact, when asked about it on Twitter, Larian has relentlessly trolled fans with GIFs and memes, and simply refusing to release the patch or talk about the notes, or really give any details at all about when we could expect it.

All we got was this thirst trap of a tweet featuring the new kissing animation between Gale and Astarion.

As if we needed even more reasons to love Astarion.

It’s all in good fun, though, as Larian has quickly developed a reputation for being very engaged with the Baldur’s Gate 3 community. The developers have shown that they’re constantly keeping an eye on what the community is saying over on the game’s subreddit, and implementing fixes and changes based on player feedback.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the studio has built up so much goodwill with the players simply by showing appreciating for their support and being dedicated to making Baldur’s Gate 3 the best version of itself it could possibly be. So then it’s actually cute and rather heartwarming to see the studio engage with the player base in such a manner. It’s all in good fun, and it’s clear that the community appreciates the studio’s sense of humor as well.

There’s still no update on when Patch 6 will actually drop, of course. Larian cheekily sent out a final goodnight tweet with no further news.

And at this point, even if Larian decided to continue trolling us all by releasing it next week, I doubt the community would actually be mad. Maybe the real Valentine’s Day story was the budding meetcute between Larian and the Baldur’s Gate 3 player base after all.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on PC and consoles.