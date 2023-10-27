Barbarian Game in Development for PC and Consoles

New Regency Pictures is teaming up with Diversion3 Entertainment to create a Barbarian video game, per Bloody Disgusting. The adaptation of 2022’s horror movie hit from director and writer Zach Cregger is set to arrive for PC and consoles at an unspecified point in the future.

Barbarian arrived at the tail end of 2022 to deliver shocking horror with a drop of dark comedy, cementing it as one of the more notable pictures to come to moviegoers in the last few years. It stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long, and we’d love to explain its plot, but we’re not going to spoil the fun in case you haven’t seen it for yourself. It’s unclear if the Barbarian game will retell the source material’s story or if it will share a new story in that universe instead.

New Regency Chairman and CEO Yariv Milchan also shared a few words regarding the decision to move forward with a Barbarian video game: “Expanding the Barbarian universe into gaming provides a new way to capture the horror that made the film such a success. We’re thrilled to collaborate with the incredibly talented team at Diversion3 Entertainment to immerse new and existing fans in this world.”

As stated in the announcement piece, Diversion3 had a hand in the development of other horror-turned-video-game projects like Friday the 13th: The Game as well as Evil Dead: The Game. With a pattern like that, maybe the Barbarian game will simply be called “Barbarian: The Game”? It’s also unclear what kind of game it will be, though an asymmetrical experience like the other projects Diversion3 has worked on could make sense. We’ll have to wait for updates to see how it all shakes out, though.

“We’re very excited to work with the team at New Regency to expand on the settings, characters, and creatures of Barbarian,” Diversion3 executive producer Tim Hesse said. “The film did a magnificent job of not only scaring audiences with its unexpected and horrifying twists and turns, but also in establishing strong characters thrown into terrifying situations.

He continued, “We look forward to exploring these themes further in the game.”

Stay tuned for any updates on the Barbarian game.