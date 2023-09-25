Bayonetta Director Hideki Kamiya Is Leaving PlatinumGames

Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101 director Hideki Kamiya is leaving PlatinumGames. The company announced his departure on social media, marking the end of his time at the action-focused game studio that he co-founded.

Platinum confirms that Kamiya will leave the company on October 12, 2023, just more than two weeks after the company’s 16-year anniversary. Its message suggests that he is exiting on good terms:

“We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day. We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!”

Kamiya spearheaded both Bayonetta and The Wonderful 101 and eventually aided in the development of both Bayonetta 2 and 3 for Platinum as well, but his contributions to the industry stretch far past his time at this one studio. Kamiya first made a name for himself at Capcom by working on the original Resident Evil. He then went on to direct the original Devil May Cry and Okami, two of the most important releases in the action genre. Some of his other notable works include Resident Evil 2, Viewtiful Joe, Astral Chain, and Microsoft’s infamously canceled project, Scalebound.

Kamiya shared his own statement on X as well. Although it’s still not clear why exactly he decided to leave Platinum, he does shed some light on the decision:

“This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs. And was by no means an easy decision to make. However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you’ll keep your eyes peeled.”

Kamiya’s short message suggests that he doesn’t plan to leave game creation anytime soon. Where he might end up next is unknown for now, so be sure to stay tuned for updates. Platinum, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to going anywhere despite its key member’s departure. Some of its projects, such as Nier: Automata and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, saw success without Kamiya having a direct hand in their direction. In addition to releasing Bayonetta 3 and its spinoff, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, last year, the studio also aided in the development of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI.

The biggest question facing Platinum now is how Kamiya’s departure will affect the development of Project G.G.. The project was revealed in 2020 as the latest Kamiya-directed action game, with early details promising battles with giant monsters. With the creator now leaving the studio and details on the game still distressingly light, there’s no telling how its development will be impacted. When Platinum has more to share about Project G.G., you can be sure to read about it here.