Beastars Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, And More

Since its release in 2020, Beastars has quietly become one of the best anime exclusively streaming on Netflix. With a third season on the way, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

When Does Beastars Season 3 Release?

If you want a straight answer about when season 3 of Beastars releases, the short answer is it will be released on Netflix sometime in 2024. However, it’s a little bit more complicated than that given how big the third season will be.

The production company, Studio Orange, has confirmed that the third season of Beastars will be a split cour season. What that means is the season will be split in half with a delay of a couple of months in between each half. Netflix confirmed via the trailer for the season that the first cour will indeed come out sometime in 2024 and the second part is just listed as “coming soon.” Given that particular phrasing, it’s not unreasonable to suspect that the second half of the season could come out in 2025 if the first part releases sometime in late 2024.

Not only that but how Netflix will release the anime in the United States is unknown at this time as well. When it comes to new anime releases, Netflix has been experimenting in the past few years with releasing titles weekly instead of dumping an entire season at once, like what they’re doing currently with Delicious in Dungeon. It’s not unreasonable to assume that Netflix would follow this same method as the show releases weekly in Japan. However, the first two seasons were released in the States all at once, a few months after they concluded in Japan, so Netflix may also decide to release the series the same way they did for the past two seasons for consistency’s sake. I can see it going both ways, so we’ll just have to wait for Netflix to announce how they’re distributing the series.

Who Is Returning In Beastars Season 3?

The trailer has confirmed some of the cast members for Season 3 that will appear in the series. While characters like Legoshi, Haru, and Louis were guaranteed to appear again given their significance to the plot, the trailer confirms that Gohin, Jack, and Juno will appear in the third season as well. The English voice actors for each character are as follows:

Jonah Scott as Legoshi

as Legoshi Lara Jill Miller as Haru

as Haru Griffin Puatu as Louis

as Louis Lauren Landa as Juno

as Juno Keith Silverstein as Gohin

as Gohin Ben Diskin as Jack

What Is The Plot of Beastars Season 3?

The first two seasons of Beastars adapted the first 11 volumes of the manga, which mostly centered around the investigation into who murdered Tem the alpaca. With the murderer caught and behind bars, the series can now focus not only on its world-building but also on some of the more unsavory criminal elements that popped up throughout the first two seasons.

Season 3 is set to adapt the two remaining arcs of Beastars. The first of which, the “Interspecies Relations Arc” immediately deals with the fallout of the season 2 finale where Legoshi will find himself trying to pick his life back up again after everything that’s happened as we also look at more interspecies relationships taking place in society. The final arc, the “Revenge of the Love Failure Arc” sees Legoshi contend with a dangerous new villain in the form of the sadistic Melon, who may sound innocuous, but is a ruthless serial killer who has no qualms about hurting anybody in his way, including Legoshi and Haru, while centering almost entirely on the underground criminal organizations and the power plays between them.

How Long Will Beastars Season 3 Run For?

Beastars Season 3 is expected to run for two cours. Typically, a cour will consist of 11-13 episodes depending on when the series begins airing and if there are any production delays, so expect the final season to last anywhere from 22-26 episodes.

