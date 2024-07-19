Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 Release Date & Time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has proven to be non-stop action and with such a big cliffhanger fans are going to want to check out Chapter 13 the second it becomes available. So you can do just that, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 Release?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Chapter 13 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is expected to be released on Aug. 20, 2024, at 9 am PT. This chapter like others will be available to read for free on Viz Media’s website upon its release, alongside the two most recent chapters.

What will take place in Chapter 13 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex hasn’t yet been revealed, but it is expected to continue on from the fallout of Boruto’s battle in Chapter 12. Leaks for Chapter 13 are expected in the days leading up to its release so take caution when browsing social media during that time.

If you need to catch up on what has gone down you can binge through all of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga via Viz Media with a subscription. There are only a few chapters released so far so now is the perfect time to start reading and ensure you’re all caught up as the remainder of this story unfolds.

Things are just starting to heat up as Boruto returns to the leaf village to save his sister, and we don’t expect the action to stop in Chapter 13.

Should the release date of this next chapter change then this article will be updated but typically V Jump releases in Japan on the 21st of each month meaning that we usually receive it here in the West on the 20th.

If you’re looking for more Boruto to fill the void while you wait you can also stream the original series’ anime on Crunchyroll now.

