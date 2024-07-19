The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 5 Release Date Confirmed

What is The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human episode 5 release date? While it’s not the strongest anime of the season, it’s still a fairly silly and fun time if you can squeeze the show in amongst all of the top-tier anime this season.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human episode 5 release date is July 24th. The world will be a little bit hotter by then, so we recommend moving into a fridge or something if you don’t have easy access to AC. Maybe the land of the demons is nice and chill, but it’s probably pretty hard to get to. Let’s have a quick chat about what happened in this week’s episode, so you can go into next week refreshed.

What Happened In The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 4?

Things kick off with Jace still dying from poison, and being interrogated by Cefiro, and them finding out that Basteo is to blame. It then cuts to a Basteo himself, a Dullahan, who disagrees, and states that Ike and Cefiro are trying to frame him. We then find out that Basteo and Cefiro have to duel using puppets to determine who is correct. It’s like facing your little brother in Smash Bros to decide who gets the last cookie.

Whiel things get prepped, we see Ike back with the humans and talking about what would happen if his maid had to fight, and agreeing that it’s best not to. Ike basically monologues about tactics for a bit. After a bath scene, we see Ike getting his clothes back, but it turns out The Demon Lord is there. She’s brought him a bunch of guns for the upcoming fight, and it’s made clear that she already knew he was human.

We then see Ike and Cefiro talking about guns and gunpowder, and then things get down to business. Ike and Basteo are to face off in the arena. It looks as though Basteo has the advantage initially, but it turns out that the power of guns is a very hard thing to beat. Ike comes out on top, and then The Demon Lord approaches Basteo to tell him to die, but he can choose how. Then all hell breaks loose as Basteo betrays everyone. What a shock!

You can watch The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human on Crunchyroll weekly.

