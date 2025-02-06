Ben Stiller Battled Apple to Cast Severance’s Lead Actor

Severance rocked the world with its mind-bending approach that demonstrates how Apple TV+ is in the business of producing quality – not quantity. However, the show’s executive producer and director Ben Stiller revealed that Apple wasn’t sold on one of the lead actors, and he had to win over the executives.

It’s tough to not be impressed by Severance – a near-perfect sci-fi thriller set in a cult-like workplace. The show continues to get fans chattering as they try to unravel the mysteries of Lumon Industries and discover more about compelling characters such as Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly Riggs (Britt Lower), Irving Bailiff (John Turturro), and Dylan George (Zach Cherry). Yet, the streaming series could have looked a lot different had Stiller not gone to bat for one of the stars.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stiller explained how Apple didn’t want Scott in the role of Mark. Stiller, though, had worked with the actor on The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and knew his past work on Parks and Recreation would be valuable for the underlying tone of Severance. “So much of the show is based in The Office and Parks and Rec and Office Space, and that genre,” he said. “The humor in the script that Dan [Erickson] wrote was in that world but had this other layer to it. Casting was about figuring out who could handle that.”

It’s likely that Stiller saw a bit of himself in Scott as a performer who’s mostly known for his work in the comedy genre but can offer so much more if given the room to do so. Regardless, Stiller had to convince Apple that Scott was the right actor for the part. For Scott, though, he looked at it from Apple’s perspective and understood its reservations about casting him as a more dramatic lead. That said, he’s appreciative to Stiller for fighting to have him included in Severance. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before in show business,” he said. “No one’s ever stuck their neck out for me like that.”

All in all, Ben Stiller’s gut instinct about Scott and Severance has been proven right in the long run. The show holds a near-perfect 97% critical approval rating and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and received three nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes Awards. The cherry on the cake? Scott received a best actor nomination for his role as Mark in the series. Bet that Apple isn’t regretting listening to Stiller now.

