All Major Actors and Cast List for Apple TV+’s Severance

Apple TV+ show Severance is full of mysteries– but the quality of its ensemble isn’t one of them. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Severance, as well as the sci-fi thriller’s wider cast list.

All Major Actors and Cast List for Apple TV+ Series Severance

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Adam Scott plays Severance protagonist Mark Scout. The role seemingly represents a concerted career zag by Scott, who’s best known for his portrayal of Ben Wyatt in breezy NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. This tracks with Scott’s overarching approach to choosing film and TV projects over the past three decades, with the Santa Cruz, California native regularly flitting between genres and target audiences. Aside from Severance and Parks and Rec, Scott’s other notable credits include Step Brothers, Big Little Lies, The Aviator, and The Good Place.

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

Britt Lower portrays Helly Riggs, Mark Scout’s newest colleague in Severance. It’s Lower’s most high-profile gig to date, following her breakout turn as Liz Greenberg in FXX’s Man Seeking Woman. Her other noteworthy TV assignments include Unforgettable, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and American Horror Stories. Lower is a veteran of the big screen as well, appearing in such films as Revenge for Jolly!, Sisters, Holly Slept Over, and Darkest Miriam. Additionally, Lower features in the music video for the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Wolf,” and embarked on a one-month stint with one-ring circus Circus Flora between filming on Severance Seasons 1 and 2.

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Hollywood legend John Turturro stars as by-the-book Lumon Industries employee Irving Bailiff in Severance. The part reflects Turturro’s famed versatility as an actor, a reputation bolstered by his appearances in everything from popcorn blockbusters to low-budget critical darlings. Turturro landed his first minor acting role in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, and since then, his notable big screen gigs include Do The Right Thing, Miller’s Crossing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, Mr. Deeds, Transformers (and three of its sequels), and The Batman. His small screen résumé is equally varied (and impressive), boasting titles such as Frasier, Monk, The Night Of, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

Zach Cherry plays Mark Scout’s perk-fixated fellow Lumon employee Dylan George in Severance. A relative newcomer to the acting scene compared to his co-stars, Cherry got his start with minor film and TV roles in productions such as High Maintenance, The Big Sick, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Succession. Cherry parlayed these smaller acting assignments into more substantial recurring parts in other high-profile projects, including HBO’s Crashing, Netflix’s You, Prime Video’s Fallout, and (of course) Severance.

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Pop culture icon Christopher Walken portrays Irving Bailiff’s workplace love interest Burt Goodman in Severance. This performance represents a mere fraction of his 75-year career, which is characterized by both critical acclaim (Walken’s an Oscar winner) and commercial success (combined, his movies have raked in over $1 billion). Among some of Walken’s more memorable movie credits are The Deer Hunter, A View to a Kill, Batman Returns, Pulp Fiction, Sleepy Hollow, Catch Me If You Can, Wedding Crashers, and Dune: Part Two. His best known TV projects include Sarah, Plain and Tall and The Outlaws, as well as his eight times hosting Saturday Night Live.

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Patricia Arquette stars as Mark Scout’s Lumon Industries manager Harmony Cobel in Severance. The part is a worthy outlet for Arquette’s widely-hailed talents; she’s won (or been nominated for) practically every major acting award, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (for 2014’s Boyhood). That said, Arquette’s Severance role also harkens back to her long history with genre fare. Her first big screen production was 1987’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Other notable big and small screen listings on Arquette’s filmography include True Romance, Ed Wood, Bringing Out the Dead, Medium, Escape at Dannemora, and The Act.

Additional Actors in Severance

Aside from the performers listed above, Severance also stars the following actors:

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y.

Gwendoline Christie as Lorne

John Noble as Fields

Yul Vazquez as Peter “Petey” Kilmer

Michael Cumpsty as Doug Graner

Nikki M. James as Alexa

Sydney Cole Alexander as Natalie

Nora Dale as Gabby Arteta

Claudia Robinson as Felicia

Mark Kenneth Smaltz as Judd

Marc Geller as Kier Eagan

Cassidy Layton as June Kilmer

Joanne Kelly as Nina

Ethan Flower as Angelo Arteta

Karen Aldridge as Reghabi

Michael Siberry as Jame Eagan

Bob Balaban as Mark W.

Merritt Wever as Gretchen

Stefano Carannante as Dario R.

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr. Drummond

Sarah Bock as Miss Huang

Severance Season 1 is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 17, 2025.

