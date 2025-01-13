All Major Actors and Cast List for Apple TV+’s Severance

Apple TV+ show Severance is full of mysteries– but the quality of its ensemble isn’t one of them. Here’s a round-up of all the major actors in Severance, as well as the sci-fi thriller’s wider cast list.
All Major Actors and Cast List for Apple TV+ Series Severance
Adam Scott as Mark Scout
Adam Scott plays Severance protagonist Mark Scout. The role seemingly represents a concerted career zag by Scott, who’s best known for his portrayal of Ben Wyatt in breezy NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. This tracks with Scott’s overarching approach to choosing film and TV projects over the past three decades, with the Santa Cruz, California native regularly flitting between genres and target audiences. Aside from Severance and Parks and Rec, Scott’s other notable credits include Step Brothers, Big Little Lies, The Aviator, and The Good Place.
Britt Lower as Helly Riggs
Britt Lower portrays Helly Riggs, Mark Scout’s newest colleague in Severance. It’s Lower’s most high-profile gig to date, following her breakout turn as Liz Greenberg in FXX’s Man Seeking Woman. Her other noteworthy TV assignments include Unforgettable, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and American Horror Stories. Lower is a veteran of the big screen as well, appearing in such films as Revenge for Jolly!, Sisters, Holly Slept Over, and Darkest Miriam. Additionally, Lower features in the music video for the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s “Wolf,” and embarked on a one-month stint with one-ring circus Circus Flora between filming on Severance Seasons 1 and 2.
John Turturro as Irving Bailiff
Hollywood legend John Turturro stars as by-the-book Lumon Industries employee Irving Bailiff in Severance. The part reflects Turturro’s famed versatility as an actor, a reputation bolstered by his appearances in everything from popcorn blockbusters to low-budget critical darlings. Turturro landed his first minor acting role in Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull, and since then, his notable big screen gigs include Do The Right Thing, Miller’s Crossing, Barton Fink, The Big Lebowski, Mr. Deeds, Transformers (and three of its sequels), and The Batman. His small screen résumé is equally varied (and impressive), boasting titles such as Frasier, Monk, The Night Of, and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Related: Severance: When Does the Apple TV+ Series Take Place?
Zach Cherry as Dylan George
Zach Cherry plays Mark Scout’s perk-fixated fellow Lumon employee Dylan George in Severance. A relative newcomer to the acting scene compared to his co-stars, Cherry got his start with minor film and TV roles in productions such as High Maintenance, The Big Sick, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Succession. Cherry parlayed these smaller acting assignments into more substantial recurring parts in other high-profile projects, including HBO’s Crashing, Netflix’s You, Prime Video’s Fallout, and (of course) Severance.
Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman
Pop culture icon Christopher Walken portrays Irving Bailiff’s workplace love interest Burt Goodman in Severance. This performance represents a mere fraction of his 75-year career, which is characterized by both critical acclaim (Walken’s an Oscar winner) and commercial success (combined, his movies have raked in over $1 billion). Among some of Walken’s more memorable movie credits are The Deer Hunter, A View to a Kill, Batman Returns, Pulp Fiction, Sleepy Hollow, Catch Me If You Can, Wedding Crashers, and Dune: Part Two. His best known TV projects include Sarah, Plain and Tall and The Outlaws, as well as his eight times hosting Saturday Night Live.
Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel
Patricia Arquette stars as Mark Scout’s Lumon Industries manager Harmony Cobel in Severance. The part is a worthy outlet for Arquette’s widely-hailed talents; she’s won (or been nominated for) practically every major acting award, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress (for 2014’s Boyhood). That said, Arquette’s Severance role also harkens back to her long history with genre fare. Her first big screen production was 1987’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Other notable big and small screen listings on Arquette’s filmography include True Romance, Ed Wood, Bringing Out the Dead, Medium, Escape at Dannemora, and The Act.
Related: Severance Captures the Work/Life Imbalance
Additional Actors in Severance
Aside from the performers listed above, Severance also stars the following actors:
- Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick
- Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale
- Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey
- Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale
- Alia Shawkat as Gwendolyn Y.
- Gwendoline Christie as Lorne
- John Noble as Fields
- Yul Vazquez as Peter “Petey” Kilmer
- Michael Cumpsty as Doug Graner
- Nikki M. James as Alexa
- Sydney Cole Alexander as Natalie
- Nora Dale as Gabby Arteta
- Claudia Robinson as Felicia
- Mark Kenneth Smaltz as Judd
- Marc Geller as Kier Eagan
- Cassidy Layton as June Kilmer
- Joanne Kelly as Nina
Ethan Flower as Angelo Arteta
- Karen Aldridge as Reghabi
- Michael Siberry as Jame Eagan
- Bob Balaban as Mark W.
- Merritt Wever as Gretchen
- Stefano Carannante as Dario R.
- Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Mr. Drummond
- Sarah Bock as Miss Huang
Severance Season 1 is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 2 premieres on Jan. 17, 2025.
Published: Jan 13, 2025 10:37 am