Benedict Cumberbatch Confirms Doctor Strange’s Role in Avengers 5, Filming Window

A recent interview with actor Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that the mystical hero Doctor Strange will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the fifth Avengers movie, as well as when the much anticipated project will begin filming.

According to an interview with Netflix (via GamesRadar), Cumberbatch will return to his role as Doctor Strange for Avengers 5, previously subtitled The Kang Dynasty. The fifth installment of the Avengers franchise will mark the 39th film in the MCU, and will be the second film of Phase Six. The upcoming film will also mark Cumberbatch’s seventh time appearing on the big screen as the good doctor.

“The joy of playing [Doctor Strange] is immense,” Cumberbatch gushed. He later seemingly confirmed the filming window for the movie, stating that he was “very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm.”

Currently slated to release in May 2026, the cast for Avengers 5 hasn’t been confirmed as of this article’s writing. However, Deadline reported that the movie will feature more than 60 characters from the MCU, with Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Karen Gillian all returning. Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy is also reportedly in talks to take over the director’s chair following Destin Daniel Cretton’s exit.

Although details of the film are scarce (particularly following the firing of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror), it is known the movie will be followed by a sequel the following year called Avengers: Secret Wars. It’s unknown at this time what the movie’s new subtitle will end up being and just who will be the villain, though rumors abound.

Avengers 5 is coming to theaters May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will follow on May 7, 2027.

