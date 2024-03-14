Category:
News

Marvel Studios No Longer Developing Eternals 2, Captain Marvel 3 (Report)

Image of Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 10:48 am
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) finally has a sex scene in Eternals, but Disney had it planned before Chloé Zhao even joined Disney.

Get your entire salt shaker out for this one. Marvel insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that Disney and Marvel Studios are no longer working on multiple planned MCU films, including Eternals 2, Ant-Man 4, and Captain Marvel 3.

Recommended Videos

This is all a massive rumor for now, but it would be in line with reports that Disney is looking to trim back on its MCU output both in film and television as it experienced its worst year yet in 2022, with both The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania having disappointing box office returns. Disney is said to be taking a more reasoned approach to film releases, wanting to take fewer risks. That’s a slightly ironic idea, given that Marvel’s biggest hit of last year was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third film in a series that was one of Marvel’s biggest and riskiest releases ever.

Related: Is X-Men ’97 Set in the MCU?

The rumor also adds fuel to the Eternals 2 fire. Chloe Zhao’s risky but fault-filled film was Marvel Studios’ lowest box office ever until The Marvels came along, and despite having a traditional post-credit sequence that set up a sequel, no confirmation of the next film has hit the Internet. The cancellation of the sequel is evidently a bit of a sore spot, as Kevin Feige reportedly wants it made, while Disney CEO Bob Iger is sure it will be a flop. If all this does pan out, it means a lot fewer MCU films coming and probably some major shifts in Marvel’s already-announced lineup of films that will lead to the next Avengers movies.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. The report does say that Shang-Chi 2 is still on track and will feature some version of Iron Fist in it. Of course, given that detail, maybe it is all doom and gloom because no one wants to even remotely think about the possibility of a return of Netflix’s version of the character.

Post Tag:
Marvel Studios
related content
Read Article Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Getting Delisted in Japan
The Cowabunga Collection delisted
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Getting Delisted in Japan
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How To Play Pokemon Showdown: Best Formats & How To Build a Team
pokemon showdown
Category: News
News
How To Play Pokemon Showdown: Best Formats & How To Build a Team
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Super Mario Bros Movie Reveals Unused Daisy Concept Art
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is breaking records at the box office, so it's time to prepare for a flood of Nintendo adaptations in the future.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Super Mario Bros Movie Reveals Unused Daisy Concept Art
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Getting Delisted in Japan
The Cowabunga Collection delisted
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Getting Delisted in Japan
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How To Play Pokemon Showdown: Best Formats & How To Build a Team
pokemon showdown
Category: News
News
How To Play Pokemon Showdown: Best Formats & How To Build a Team
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Super Mario Bros Movie Reveals Unused Daisy Concept Art
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is breaking records at the box office, so it's time to prepare for a flood of Nintendo adaptations in the future.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Super Mario Bros Movie Reveals Unused Daisy Concept Art
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Mar 13, 2024
Author
Matthew Razak
Matthew Razak is a News Writer and film aficionado at Escapist. He has been writing for Escapist for nearly five years and has nearly 20 years of experience reviewing and talking about movies, TV shows, and video games for both print and online outlets. He has a degree in Film from Vassar College and a degree in gaming from growing up in the '80s and '90s. He runs the website Flixist.com and has written for The Washington Post, Destructoid, MTV, and more. He will gladly talk your ear off about horror, Marvel, Stallone, James Bond movies, Doctor Who, Zelda, and Star Trek.