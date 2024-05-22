The ACR 6.8 is arguably the best weapon in XDefiant, featuring a high damage output, no recoil, and solid mobility for an assault rifle. So, to get you involved in the meta, here’s my recommended loadout for the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant.

Best ACR 6.8 Loadout in XDefiant

The ACR 6.8 has no glaring weaknesses, so you can truly build out its loadout however you want. If you want to be more mobile, equip attachments that boost mobility but lower your accuracy. On the flip side, a more accurate loadout means you’ll struggle to match up against SMGs in close range. My loadout for the ACR 6.8 leans toward a mid to long-range presence but doesn’t skimp on mobility either.

Barrel : Chrome-Lined

: Chrome-Lined Front Rail : Superlight

: Superlight Optic : Reflex

: Reflex Rear Grip : Quick Draw

: Quick Draw Stock: Removed Stock

This particular loadout for the ACR 6.8 gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to picking a playstyle. Damage range is massively increased with the loadout, as the Chrome-Lined Barrel offers a huge boost to the stat. However, the Superlight Front Rail, Quick Draw grip, and Removed Stock offer increases in mobility, allowing you to take on enemies at closer ranges.

If you’re looking for additional accuracy, you can swap out the Removed Stock for the Padded Stock. However, I don’t recommend changing the Reflex Optic for another attachment, as the sight allows you to lock on to enemies at farther ranges much easier.

While this loadout is fairly basic from an attachment standpoint, it absolutely delivers on the gameplay front. You can beam enemies at long range and get your gun up quick enough to strike enemies down at close range. The loadout for the ACR 6.8 could change as XDefiant goes on, though, so I’ll make sure to update this guide with any new loadouts that surface.

And that’s the best loadout for the ACR 6.8 in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

