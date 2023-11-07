Barron Rivendare is quickly becoming one of the most popular and meta leaders in Warcraft Rumble, so if you’ve got this powerful leader and want to build the best deck possible around him, we’ve got you covered!

Best Barron Rivendare Deck Build in Warcraft Rumble

Barron Rivendare is really on a whole other level as a leader thanks to his incredibly powerful passive ability Army of the Dead. This power allows him to periodically summon Skeletons for free at buildings that you own. That’s right, he can literally generate units, no cost or requirement, just free Skele’s.

You can use this ability to gain map control, claim gold chests easily and take down enemy gold miners. They’re free, so there’s no risk to you but your opponent will constantly be having to worry about dealing with them and diverting units. Barron Rivendare himself is decent on the field. He’s not the most tanky, but he can put out some pretty good elemental DPS. With this in mind, here’s how to build the best deck possible around Barron Rivendare in Warcraft Rumble:

Necromancer – The Necromancer builds on the Skeleton summons from Barron Rivendare nicely by adding more summons of their own. This helps us build up even more numbers making it tough for the opponent to keep up.

Drake – Drakes are great at dealing with groups of enemies thanks to their AOE. They are also a flying unit so can get around quickly. If you have the Mother Drake talent, they're even better as they'll be able to spawn Whelp Eggs periodically to put even more units on the field!

Defias Bandits – These sneaky lads are extremely good thanks to their stealth abilities. You can have them run right through to start attacking the enemy base. They're also great for capturing gold chests and helping get your gold pumping.

Quillboar – This tanky unit helps give us a weighty presence on the battlefield. It'll be able to take quite a lot of damage and take some of the heat off of the other units.

Gryphon Rider – A versatile flying unit that deals damage in the air and dismounts to continue fighting once the Gryphon is taken out. You can place them anywhere on the map which helps build up attack pressure and control.

Stonehoof Tauren – This unit serves as another solid damage sponge alongside the Quillboar. Alot of our units don't have a ton of HP so you really need a tough 'ol Tauren every now and then to lead the charge!

That’s how you build one of the best Barron Rivendare decks in Warcraft Rumble. This leader is absolutely bonkers and well worth investing into and building a nice deck around!

