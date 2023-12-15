Best Bkornblume Build Guide in Reverse: 1999

Of all the support characters you can pull, 6-star Bkornblume is one of the best that can even stand toe-to-toe with strong damage dealers. If you just got her, here’s a guide to the best Bkornblume build in Reverse: 1999.

Best Bkornblume Build in Reverse: 1999

Bkornblume is a straightforward character whose primary appeal is to keep enemies debilitated and deal Mass attack damage to multiple enemies. And even though the 6-star is classified as a support, improving her damage output is far more crucial because of her passives, which allow her to deal additional damage as long as enemies are under negative statuses. Due to this, the best build for Bkornblume will be the Luxurious Leisure Psychube in Reverse: 1999.

The Psychube has a stackable passive that will increase Bkornblume’s damage dealt by a percentage after casting her Ultimate single-target attack. Seeing as Bkornblume plays aggressively and often eats up the team’s Moxie each round between buffing and attacking, the 6-star will have multiple opportunities to use her Ultimate.

Another build to try if you don’t have Luxurious Leisure is Brave New World, which will boost the Incantation Might of Bkornblume’s next spell after casting her Ultimate. However, this setup will require a bit of setup on your end before triggering her Ultimate to really capitalize on this boost.

Best Bkornblume Team Comps in Reverse: 1999

While Bkornblume’s defense debuff can be a game-changer, it’s only vital to Reality-based characters in Reverse: 1999. With her “Prying Ear” spell, all enemies will have reduced Reality defense and increased damage taken by attacks for two rounds.

She won’t fit into every lineup, but the best team comps for Bkornblume will be Reality characters that benefit from her debuffs, such as An-an Lee, Lilya, and Tennant. As a reminder, Bkornblume is offensive support, so bringing someone such as Sonetto or a healer Reality-based character will help cover the team defensively.

Is Bkornblume Good in Reverse: 1999?

Among the Reverse: 1999 community, Bkornblume is seen as one of the best debuffers in the game when in Reality teams. She loses value outside that composition but still has high damage output even when she doesn’t have synergy with teammates.

Moreover, her Ultimate allows her to apply Seal on an enemy to restrict their Moxie gain and Ultimate. I’d recommend investing heavily into this character whenever possible because she will, undoubtedly, become one of your go-to supports later in the game.