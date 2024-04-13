Best BP50 Loadout and Class in MW3 Season 3

In standard matchmaking, having a great BP50 loadout in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 can push you ahead of the pack. To make the most of the F200, I’ll go over what attachments you need for a great build and how to put together a decent class.

Best BP50 Loadout in MW3

The BP50 acts like a hybrid between an MCW and an MTZ 556. It can dish out plenty of damage at range but it’s best suited for mid-range or close-quarters fights. Because of the mobility and the fire rate, it can be used for all situations. You just need the right attachments on the rifle to make it effective.

Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Our two most important attachments for control or range are the Lore-9 Heavy Barrel and the T51R Billeted Brake. The barrel is essentially mandatory unless you want to shoot marshmallows at other players with more powerful weapons. As for the muzzle, the T51R is fantastic for mobility and control, but you can still test out other options.

Next, I add the XTEN Phantom underbarrel and the TRST-IV Grip Tape. The Phantom adds ADS speed with a bit of recoil control. Then the grip tape adds even more control without any ADS penalties. So when all is said and done, the only attachment on this build that hurts mobility at all is the heavy barrel. This allows the BP50 loadout to truly shine.

Best Class for the BP50 in MW3

There are tons of perk combinations that you can utilize in standard matchmaking with the BP50. However, I like to keep it simple and use what has worked best since Modern Warfare 3 launched.

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Boots: Covert Sneakers

Gear: Ghost/EOD Padding/Mag Holster

Equipment

Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Tactical: Stim or Flash Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System or Munitions Box

And that’s all you need for the full BP50 loadout in MW3. There’s always plenty of room to experiment with new perks or equipment within public matches, but this is a great base to start with every time.

