Best C9 Loadout in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

While it’s going by a different name in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (BO6) the MP5 is back in multiplayer. The C9 is a replica of the MP5 and performs quite well in the submachine gun category in BO6, but it needs a top loadout to cement itself in the meta.

Best C9 Loadout in BO6

Like its MP5 and Lachmann Sub predecessors, the C9 is extremely versatile as an SMG. It’s one of the fastest weapons in multiplayer, features a solid damage range, and has a high fire rate. Where it somewhat lacks is in the accuracy department, but we can fix that with a couple of key attachments on its loadout.

You can see the best C9 loadout in BO6 below:

Muzzle : Compensator/Ported Compensator

: Compensator/Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Rear Grip : Assault Grip

: Assault Grip Stock: No Stock

I put two options under the muzzle category since the Ported Compensator isn’t unlocked until a high level for the C9. However, the Compensator works just as well until you reach that level, providing great vertical recoil control. The rest of the loadout focuses on mobility and damage range, with the Ranger Foregrip also adding some accuracy. If you happen to unlock Rapid Fire for the C9, I suggest equipping that as well. It’s a very high unlock in the “Fire Mods” section of the gunsmith, though.

The loadout for the C9 in BO6. Screenshot by The Escapist

Best Class for the C9 in BO6

Now that your loadout attachments are out of the way, it’s time to focus on the rest of the class for the C9 in BO6. You need to put together the recommended perks, Field Upgrade, equipment, and secondary weapon to have the best chance of succeeding with the SMG.

Perks

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Dexterity

Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

Equipment

Stim Shot

Semtex

Secondary Weapon

9mm PM

With all of that complete, your C9 loadout is fully ready to take on any enemy you find yourself up against in BO6. If you’re playing on an AR-heavy map, though, make sure to check out my best loadout for the XM4 so you can compete at longer ranges.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

