Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot by The Escapist
Best XM4 Loadout in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 06:11 pm

The XM4 is the first assault rifle you unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and it’s easily one of the best options in the class. However, if you want to make the most out of the XM4 in BO6, you’ll need to utilize its best overall loadout in multiplayer.

Best XM4 Loadout in BO6

If you played Black Ops Cold War, then you know all about the XM4 and how it behaves. It’s about as standard of an assault rifle as you can get in CoD, featuring high damage, moderate fire rate, and decent accuracy. While the XM4 is fairly strong right out of the gate with no attachments, you can easily improve several of its key stats with specific attachments.

You can see the best XM4 loadout in BO6 below:

  • Optic: Merlin Reflex
  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
  • Stock: Heavy Stock
The XM4 loadout in BO6.
The loadout for the XM4 in BO6. Screenshot by The Escapist

The XM4 is already a balanced weapon, and this loadout only improves all of its key stats. Damage range and bullet velocity are boosted by the Reinforced Barrel, and flinch resistance is massively increased thanks to the Heavy Stock. The Ranger Foregrip adds some recoil control as well as movement speed, while the Quickdraw Grip greatly improves aim down sights speed. I also went with the Merlin Reflex for an optic, but that is subject to change.

Best Class For the XM4 in BO6

With your loadout set, it’s time to build out the rest of your class for the XM4 in BO6. This includes equipping the recommended perks, equipment, Field Upgrade, and secondary weapon, all of which you can view below:

Perks

  • Perk 1: Ghost
  • Perk 2: Dexterity
  • Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System

Equipment

  • Stim Shot
  • Semtex

Secondary Weapon

  • 9mm PM

Now that you have everything set properly on your XM4 loadout in BO6, you’re ready to take it into a multiplayer match of BO6 and start dominating. If you’re playing on a smaller map and need to change up your gun, check out my previous guide on the best Jackal PDW loadout.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

