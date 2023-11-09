Cairne Bloodhoof is a powerful Tauren Chieftain leader in Warcraft Rumble, and in this guide, we’ll be going over the best way to build a strong deck to play to his tanky strengths.

Best Cairne Bloodhoof Deck Build in Warcraft Rumble

Cairne Bloodhoof has the ability to bolster Horde troops with an increased 20% HP. We’ll want to take advantage of that really nice health boost when selecting Mini’s to use in the deck. With that in mind we’ll be going for primarily Horde Mini’s with just a couple non-Horde units that we’ll need for utility to round out the build. Here’s the run-down on the best units to use in a Cairne Bloodhoof deck in Warcraft Rumble:

Ogre Mage – This unit is an invaluable buffer who can provide the Bloodlust buff to other units. This gives them a 33% speed and attack boost which is perfect for helping to drive a strong push down a lane. Orge Mage’s aren’t a tanky unit as caster so having the extra HP from Cairne will really come in handy.

– This unit is an invaluable buffer who can provide the Bloodlust buff to other units. This gives them a 33% speed and attack boost which is perfect for helping to drive a strong push down a lane. Orge Mage’s aren’t a tanky unit as caster so having the extra HP from Cairne will really come in handy. Stonehoof Tauren – This beefy Tauren bulldozer will charge around down lanes and tank a ton of hits. With an already super high health pool, this unit becomes very tough to deal with thanks to the extra HP from Cairne. Throw the faster moves peed and attack on top and you’ve got one hell of a mobile tank on your hands.

This beefy Tauren bulldozer will charge around down lanes and tank a ton of hits. With an already super high health pool, this unit becomes very tough to deal with thanks to the extra HP from Cairne. Throw the faster moves peed and attack on top and you’ve got one hell of a mobile tank on your hands. Darkspear Troll – This Horde spear thrower is able to absolute delete flying units. There are quite a few popular flying units around such as Harpies so it’s important to have a counter ready. They have very low HP so it’s best to use them behind the more tanky units for better survivability.

This Horde spear thrower is able to absolute delete flying units. There are quite a few popular flying units around such as Harpies so it’s important to have a counter ready. They have very low HP so it’s best to use them behind the more tanky units for better survivability. Warsong Raider – This Mini is fantastic and pushing towers! Not only does she have rapid movement speed but she also has high HP and the ability to deal double damage to towers. When she has the Bloodlust buff from the Orge Mage and the HP boost from Cairne she becomes a verified tower destroying bullet!

This Mini is fantastic and pushing towers! Not only does she have rapid movement speed but she also has high HP and the ability to deal to towers. When she has the Bloodlust buff from the Orge Mage and the HP boost from Cairne she becomes a verified tower destroying bullet! Polymorph – This is one of our core pieces of utility and the first non Horde unit. Use this to turn the most threatening foes into harmless little sheep. It lasts for 6 seconds which is often enough time to build more units to deal with the threat.

This is one of our core pieces of utility and the first non Horde unit. Use this to turn the most threatening foes into harmless little sheep. It lasts for 6 seconds which is often enough time to build more units to deal with the threat. S.A.F.E. Pilot – This zesty Pilot is tough to pass up on thanks to being able to deploy her anywhere on the map. She’s like an instant reinforcement for any fight popping off down the lanes. She really helps you keep the pressure on which is what we want.

That’s how you can build yourself a nice, powerful deck to really get the best out of Cairne Bloodhoof in Warcraft Rumble. He’s a very good leader and well worth having a solid deck like this to use with him in both PvE and PvP!

