The Avengers Vs. X-Men season of Marvel Snap has already seen two overpowered cards in Hope Summers and Mockingbird, with a great build-around-card in Pixie, too. This week sees the release of Cannonball. Here are some of the best decks for Cannonball in Marvel Snap.

How does Cannonball Work in Marvel Snap?

Cannonball is a 5-Cost, 8-Power card with an ability that reads “On Reveal: Move the highest-Power enemy card here away. If you can’t, destroy it with a Rock.”

If there are multiple cards of the same power level, Cannonball will randomly choose one to move – he won’t move them all.

“If you can’t” refers to being unable to move the highest-powered card in a location to another that is either full or locked down in some way, such as from the ability of Professor X. If those conditions are fulfilled, Cannonball destroys the card and replaces it with a rock. This counts toward the destroy counter for the likes of Death and Knull.

This effect is similar to that of Stegron and Spider-Man, as Cannonball can only whack away cards that have been revealed.

As Blob cannot be moved, Cannonball will always destroy Blob if he isn’t silenced in some way.

Best Cannonball Decks in Marvel Snap

Cannonball looks to be more of a control card rather than a move card. As his destroy effect is conditional, he looks a lot better fit for a part junk, part control deck that can clog up your opponent’s board. Here’s a deck example:

Hazmat

Zabu

Lizard

Maximus

Luke Cage

Debrii

Gladiator

Shang-Chi

Enchantress

Man-Thing

Cannonball

Sera

As Luke Cage isn’t a popular card at the moment, this deck has the amazing ability to surprise opponents and steal large amounts of cubes. Debrii makes for a great inclusion because you can debuff the rocks on your opponent’s side with the likes of Hazmat and Man Thing, while also making it far more likely for Cannonball to destroy an opposing card by filling up lanes. Throw in some high-powered, low-cost cards like Maximus and Gladiator, and you’ve got a decent deck to try Cannonball in.

Another junk deck that does away with the Sera control package in favor of Annihilus, Sentry, and Galactus also provides a great home for Cannonball. Here’s the list:

The Hood

Selene

Ravonna Renslayer

Green Goblin

Viper

Shang-Chi

Sentry

Hobgoblin

Cannonball

Annihilus

Alioth

Galactus

You’ve likely come up against this frustrating deck before: playing the likes of Sentry, Annihilus, and the Goblins before dropping Galactus is an irritating playline to go up against. Cannonball works well here as he can whack cards into lanes already won by the likes of Hobgoblin or simply destroy an opponent’s powerful card with a rock on the final turn as they’ll likely have lanes clogged up.

Some players are experimenting with movement lists for Cannonball, but, as his effect is rather conditional, he seems like a worse Aero in those decks – and Aero isn’t exactly a great card.

Cannonball Counters in Marvel Snap

Cannonball can be countered by the likes of Armor and Cosmo; furthermore, destroy decks that keep their lanes relatively clean will likely be able to negate his destroy effect. Otherwise, you’ll want to employ similar strategies that counter junk decks: filling up the right lane to block an Annihilus sending you The Void, playing into lanes where you think your opponent might drop Goblins – that kind of thing.

Who is Cannonball?

Cannonball, otherwise known as Samuel Guthrie, is one of Professor X’s gifted youngsters. He eventually became a leader of the New Mutants team, which often saw him teaming up with Marvel Snap mainstays Wolfsbane and Sunspot. His powers center around his ability to channel energy to thrust his body through the air at amazing speeds, later also learning how to shoot energy blasts.

Is Cannonball Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Probably not. Out of all the other cards this month – including next week’s War Machine, who promises to be one of the most powerful tech cards – Cannonball is the card to skip in order to conserve resources. While he does have a powerful effect that can wreck one of the most annoying cards in the game (Blob), he’s more often than not a slightly better Stegron or a worse Aero.

And those are the best Mockingbird decks in Marvel Snap, along with some other important facts about the character and how to counter him. Marvel Snap is available now on mobile and PC.