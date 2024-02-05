The Center role is rather underutilized in NBA 2K24, but it can be a really effective choice with the right build! In this guide, we’ll be covering a couple really powerful builds that you can try out and dominate with as a Center in NBA 2K24.

Best Center Builds for NBA 2K24

It’s important to know that builds that utilize really tall players like a Center are generally not as strong in the Park at 3v3s. In NBA 2K24, I’ve especially noticed that taller players and roles, while solid, often get outpaced and outplayed by fast Point Guards running around firing home 3s. If you want to make a Center player, I’d recommend them for 5v5 game modes as that’s where they really shine and you can make a big impact with their playstyle.

Center Build 1 – Defensive Dunker

This 7′ Center build goes in on high Strength, Stamina, and Vertical to enable strong defensive and dunking capabilities. This build has 99 Offensive and 88 Defensive Rebound stats to take advantage of their height to pluck up rebounds easily. However, it completely lacks speed and maneuverability, so having excellent rebounds ensures you’re impactful in different ways.

This build also makes use of an 87 Block stat and 72 Interior Defense stat. The height and wingspan on this build paired with these defensive stats and high strength makes it nearly impossible for opponents to get around you on the interior without losing the ball. You won’t be investing in Steal at all, but rather relying on Block to do a similar job so that you can focus on better positioning.

This build also pretty much ignores shooting and instead opts for a focus on hammering in Driving Dunks and Standing Dunks to make use of their size. When playing this build, you’re really just looking for blocks, rebounds, and opportunities to make dunks from those plays, which you’ll be good at securing. It plays to the strengths of a Center, but this playstyle may not be to everyone’s taste which brings us to build 2!

Center Build 2 – All-Around Threat

This second build goes for an all-rounder approach that can fit more varied playstyles. It still has the 7′ height but opts for less weight and a shorter wingspan to enable shooting on the build. A lot of players find that having no shooting feels weird, and I certainly understand that. This build still has high Strength and Stamina but less Vertical. And your Speed stats are still pretty bad, but (trust me) making a fast Center is not worth it. It just doesn’t play well, and you’d be better off making a different role for that.

We’re still a monster rebounder with amazing Standing and Driving Dunk stats to make us a real threat on the interior. We’ve got slightly less allocation in these stats though, which frees up just enough points to be able to lock in decent shooting stats. With 86 Mid Range Shot, 79 Three Point Shot, and 80 Free Throw, we’re actually going to be pretty decent at shooting. All that while retaining strong defensive and dunking capabilities makes this a much more meta build that will work amazingly well in 5s and even pretty decently in 3s.

Those are two of the best Center builds you make right now in NBA 2K24. It’s a pretty underutilized role because of the lack of speed. If you don’t mind being more mindful of positioning and not sprinting around it can be played super impactfully with these builds!