Best Characters for Unfinished Reverie Artifact Set in Genshin Impact

While it doesn’t get the same spotlight as the other Artifact Set from the same domain, Unfinished Reverie is a new addition from the Genshin Impact 4.6 version. It has a huge powerful effect, but it comes with some harsh conditions to activate it.

Recommended Videos

Unfinished Reverie Artifact Set Effects

Set Pieces Effect 2-pc ATK +18%. 4-pc After leaving combat for 3s, DMG dealt increased by 50%. In combat, if no Burning opponents are nearby for more than 6s, this DMG Bonus will decrease by 10% per second until it reaches 0%. When a Burning opponent exists, it will increase by 10% instead until it reaches 50%. This effect still triggers if the equipping character is off-field.

Unfinished Reverie is obtained from the Domain of Blessing: Faded Theater domain introduced in the 4.6 version. It’s obtained alongside Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy, which has some very specific users. Both sets offer huge buffs with some hard-to-reach conditions.

With an overly long description, Reverie focuses on Burn effects to increase its user’s damage. This is the least useful Dendro reaction, but it has a place in certain niche teams thanks to its unusually huge increase. And following this logic, there are some situations in which this set can be quite useful thanks to its huge damage increase.

Best Characters for Unfinished Reverie Artifact Set

You probably got a few extra Unfinished Reverie pieces from farming for Arlecchino, so here are some characters that would be happy with them.

1 – Dehya

Image via Hoyoverse

Even though she already has a dedicated set in Vourukasha’s Glow, she can easily carry a Dendro or two on her team to increase her damage immensely. Despite not being the best choice for her, she can make this set work better than others. Remember that she’s still considered in-combat even if she’s off-field after using her skill.

2 – Yae Miko

Image via Hoyoverse

Miko works with plenty of different sets and combinations, and this one joins the list as yet another option for the cunning fox lady. Her best teams often include Dendro characters, so adding a Pyro character to keep Burns going (such as Bennett) is not a big deal.

3 – Ganyu

Image via Hoyoverse

Burning is useful for Melt teams as the Pyro status is constantly applied to opponents afflicted by it, and Ganyu is one of the best characters to exploit this. However, this also falls into the niche build category. Building her with Unfinished Reverie can give her a huge boost in those teams, but removes some of her flexibility by a lot.

While many characters (such as other Cryo carries) can use this set similarly to the previously mentioned, it is never the best option available. As of 4.6, there are no Burn-focused characters or supports, but this could easily change in the future. Natlan, the next region, is the land of Pyro, after all. So for now, the main reason one would have to visit this domain would be solely to get more pieces for their Fragment sets.

Genshin Impact is available on PlayStation, PC, iOS, and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more