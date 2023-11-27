Best Cyber Monday Deals for Call of Duty & MW3

The Monday after Thanksgiving is a great time to buy a new game or two. Here are the best Cyber Monday deals for Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Best Cyber Monday Deals for Call of Duty

Let’s start with some blasts from the past. 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition, and Call of Duty: Vanguard Standard Edition have dropped in price for Cyber Monday. Here are some of the best deals from various retailers:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Standard Edition – $39.99 at Best Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition Xbox One [Digital Code] – $17.99 at Newegg

Call of Duty: Vanguard Standard Edition Xbox One [Digital Code] – $21.99 at Newegg

Best Cyber Monday Deals for MW3

Unfortunately, the newest game in the series, MW3, isn’t on sale. However, for those in the market for both the game and a new console, you’re in luck because bundles that include MW3 are on sale. Here are some of the notable sales:

PlayStation 5 Slim Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle – White – $499.99 at Best Buy

Xbox Series X Diablo 4 Bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Microsoft Xbox Series X – $489.00 at Walmart

And if all that wasn’t enough, the official Call of Duty shop is running a sale that goes up to 30% depending on the item. Its selection includes hoodies, decals, t-shirts, lanyards, and much, much more. If you’ve got a Call of Duty fan on your Christmas list or are looking to add something to your personal collection, these deals would be great for you.

