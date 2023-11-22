When Is CoD: MW3’s Next Double XP Weekend?

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) gears up for the release of Season One in December, there has never been a better time to grind, so if you’re looking to raise your level, here’s when the next Double XP weekend in the game is.

When & What Time Does Double XP Start in CoD: MW3?

The Double XP weekend for Modern Warfare 3 is already underway, starting at 10 AM PT on Nov. 22. This time around, the event will have an end date of Nov. 27. That encompasses the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the US, and it’s clear MW3 is taking advantage of everyone’s free time, allowing players many ways to upgrade their weapons and level up their accounts.

How Does Double XP Weekend Work in MW3?

The MW3 Double XP weekend allows players to upgrade weapons, players, and the battle pass at double the pace. This is the case for all multiplayer modes, including MW Zombies and Call of Duty: Warzone. Simply put, you can drop into virtually any mode on MW3 and have the chance to upgrade everything before the weekend is over. It’s a yearly Call of Duty tradition at this point, but you can’t ever take freebies for granted, especially from Activision.

And that’s exactly when and how you can take advantage of the Double XP weekend for MW3. With Season One set to release on December 6, grinding to the max weapon and player level before the Prestige system arrives has never been easier. Although there will likely be another Double XP weekend at some point during the next season, it’s hard to argue against grinding during the holiday break.

