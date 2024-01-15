Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 Builds to Play

From a netrunner ninja to a mallet-swinging powerhouse, Cyberpunk 2077 has build types to satisfy many different playstyles. If you’re curious about the best 2.1 builds to play in Cyberpunk 2077, here’s a list of our personal favorites and how to make a build.

How to Make a Build in Cyberpunk 2077

As you level up in Cyberpunk 2077, you accumulate attribute and perk points to spend on skill trees and gradually mold your character’s build. For instance, the Body tree features boosts for using weapons like shotguns and blunt weapons while the Intelligence tree provides access to hacking bonuses and additional Smart Weapon stats.

Nothing is stopping you from mixing and matching points between the five skill trees. However, naturally, focusing on fewer trees allows you to excel in specific playstyles rather than being a jack-of-all-trades. A stat blend of Intelligence, Reflexes, and Cool lets you take advantage of katanas and pistols while utilizing quick hacks to fry enemies on the spot. If you want something a bit louder and meaner, go full Body and Technical Ability to bulldoze through combat with LMGs and self-healing passives in a suped-up cyberware body.

These are more obvious build types, but experimenting is the name of the game. You can make almost anything work as long you have the right equipment and perks. Thankfully, you can test how you want to build your character through developer CD Projekt Red’s Build Planner if you’re on the fence about what to try.

Best 2.1 Builds in Cyberpunk 2077

Following the 2.1 patch, several builds received shakeups in Cyberpunk 2077. Below are the best builds we found and consider powerful options despite recent changes:

Bullet-Slashing Ninja

Attributes : 20 Reflexes, 20 Cool, 14 Intelligence, 9 Technical Ability, and 9 Body.

: 20 Reflexes, 20 Cool, 14 Intelligence, 9 Technical Ability, and 9 Body. Recommended Perks: Lead and Steel, Dash, Air Dash, Finisher: Bladerunner, Sharpshooter, Salt in the Wound, Tailwind, Slaughterhouse, Scorpion Sting, Juggler, Style Over Substance, and Ninjutsu.

Gunslinger

Attributes : 20 Body, 20 Technical Ability, 20 Cool, 18 Reflexes, and 3 Intelligence.

: 20 Body, 20 Technical Ability, 20 Cool, 18 Reflexes, and 3 Intelligence. Recommended Perks: Die! Die! Die!, Spontaneous Obliteration, Rip and Tear, Onslaught, Adrenaline Rush, Pain to Gain, Focus, Deadeye, Nerves of Tungsten-Steel, Run ‘N’ Gun, and Quick Draw.

Hammer Smasher

Attributes : 20 Body, 20 Reflexes, 20 Technical Ability, 12 Cool, 9 Intelligence

: 20 Body, 20 Reflexes, 20 Technical Ability, 12 Cool, 9 Intelligence Recommended Perks: Onslaught, Pain to Gain, Adrenaline Rush, Die! Die! Die!, Spontaneous Obliteration, Rip and Tear, Quake, Wrecking Ball, Painkiller, Savage Sling, and Edgerunner.

Running the Net