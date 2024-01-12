If there’s one thing that’s better than a car in Night City, it’s driving a car equipped with all manner of high-tech weaponry. Here’s what you need to know to complete “I’m in Love With My Car” in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Complete I’m In Love With My Car in Cyberpunk 2077

Before you can access this quest, you’ll need to make a dent in Cyberpunk‘s main campaign. Specifically, it can only be unlocked after completing the Act 2 quest “Playing for Time.” Once you’ve crossed that threshold, then you’ll have to make your way over to Watson, the Night City district that can be found at the very top of the map. Once there, cruise on over to Northside and head toward the two massive silos in the middle of the area. I’ve included a small map below that pinpoints exactly where you want to head. You’re looking for what appears to be a collection of warehouses (they’re actually garages) that have been raised off the ground.

Within one of these garages, you’ll see a lone car waiting patiently for you. It looks like a monster, so you’ll obviously want to approach it. When you get close enough, Johnny Silverhand will appear. He’s clearly very taken by the vehicle and urges V to get inside. Of course, that’s a little tougher than simply cracking the door and sliding in behind the wheel. Thus, “I’m In Love With My Car” begins, and the first step is to hunt down the keys.

Related: Is Cyberpunk 2077 Worth Playing Now?

Fortunately, you needn’t worry about leaving the area and searching some far-off building. The keys you’re looking for are in the garage you’re standing. To find them, head toward the back of the car and start rummaging around the fallen shelves on the right. Buried underneath them, you’ll be able to uncover a lootable box that contains an assortment of items, including the car keys. You’ll also unearth JKE-X2 Kenshin, a very valuable Tech Pistol that could become your go-to firearm, depending on your build, of course.

With the keys in your pocket, you can head over to the driver’s side of the car and unlock the door, taking ownership of the Quadra Type-66 “Hoon.” Added to the game as an homage to legendary rally driver Ken Block, this vehicle comes equipped with two machine guns that can be fired while driving. It’s a bulky powerhouse and one of the better cars in Cyberpunk that doesn’t require players to fork over a small fortune in eddies.