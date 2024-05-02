Sand Land’s cat demon, Spinni, would like to barter with you. But only if you have some museum-grade currency lining your pockets. Here’s where to get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land.

How to Get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land

To get Ancient Gold Coins in Sand Land, you need to plunder the various ruins found around the world map. There are several ruins scattered around Sand Land, and each one holds a plethora of chests containing treasures. Loot these chests for a chance to find an Ancient Gold Coin.

Keep in mind certain ruins may require specific vehicles to navigate. Many ruins, for example, require a Jump-bot or a Hopper to hop over broken walls and fully explore their depths. Others may hide Ancient Gold Coins behind breakable walls that need to be shot down with your Battle Tank.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re on the hunt to amass an Ancient Gold Coin fortune, you’ll have an easier time locating ruins by repairing all the Radio Towers throughout Sand Land. Each Radio Tower will reveal a section of the map along with all its points of interest, including ruins, whether you’ve already found them or not.

What Are Ancient Gold Coins Used For in Sand Land?

Once you have a few Ancient Gold Coins in your pocket, bring them back to Spino where you can exchange them with Lassi for treasure maps. Lassi is the demon Peddler that’s “sorta like a cat,” and he likes to stand over by Spino’s central water-tap fountain for the duration of the game. He has a treasure map for each of Sand Land’s regions, most of which cost two Ancient Gold Coins each—though some are a little pricer, such as the Maphin treasure map which will set you back three Ancient Gold Coins.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you’ve purchased a treasure map, you can open up Sand Land’s world map and press the right trigger on your controller (R2 on PS5) to view the locations of every treasure chest in each region. The map will differentiate between small chests and large part-containing chests with separate icons, allowing you to nab all the treasure you want and 100% the game with ease. Treasure chests will also appear on your minimap as blue and purple dots, even inside ruins, which can help you locate even more Ancient Gold Coins.

Note that while you’re looting Sand Land’s ruins for Ancient Gold Coins, you’ll also pick up Ancient Silver and Ancient Copper Coins as well. If you’re wondering what to do with these, you can trade them in with the Peddler Halvar at his special Trading Post in Spino after completing the “Treasure Trek” side quest. He has a lot of rare items to sell you in exchange for Ancient currency, including blueprints and Quartz.

